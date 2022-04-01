CBP arrests man wanted for murder, and man convicted of rape
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector agents made several arrests, including a man wanted for murder, and another man convicted of rape, according to a media release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.‘Only the hand of the Governor can halt’ Lucio’s execution, judge says
On March 29, agents at the McAllen Border Patrol Station encountered a group of 35 migrants entering the United States near Hidalgo. One of the men, a 24-year-old Salvadoran man, was wanted for a homicide in El Salvador, the release stated.
In a separate event on March 30, Weslaco Border Patrol Station agents apprehended a group of 10 migrants in Progreso. One of the men, Edward Gonzalez, was convicted of rape and sentenced to 11 years incarceration in the state of Indiana.Edinburg teen arrested for sexual assault of child
Gonzalez, who is a Mexican national, was removed from the U.S., the release stated.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.
Comments / 0