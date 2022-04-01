ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

CBP arrests man wanted for murder, and man convicted of rape

By Steven Masso
 13 hours ago

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector agents made several arrests, including a man wanted for murder, and another man convicted of rape, according to a media release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Edward Gonzalez (Per CBP)
On March 29, agents at the McAllen Border Patrol Station encountered a group of 35 migrants entering the United States near Hidalgo. One of the men, a 24-year-old Salvadoran man, was wanted for a homicide in El Salvador, the release stated.

In a separate event on March 30, Weslaco Border Patrol Station agents apprehended a group of 10 migrants in Progreso. One of the men, Edward Gonzalez, was convicted of rape and sentenced to 11 years incarceration in the state of Indiana.

Gonzalez, who is a Mexican national, was removed from the U.S., the release stated.

IN THIS ARTICLE
