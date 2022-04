Hot Luck Fest is officially back and returning to Austin Memorial Day Weekend, May 26th–29th. Founded by James Beard Award–winner Aaron Franklin, Guerilla Suit principal and Mohawk owner James Moody, and Mike Thelin, cofounder of Feast Portland, Hot Luck is geared to feel more like a family get-together and a backyard cookout than “just another big music and food festival.” It brings together some of Aaron’s top chefs, cooks, and musicians from all over the country and beyond. Individual tickets and weekend passes for the four-day fest are on sale now at HotLuckFest.com.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO