‘Ice Age Giants’ opened Friday at Brookfield Zoo
BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Things are cooling off at Brookfield Zoo as they opened a brand new exhibit for the summer.
“Ice Age Giants” opened Friday and showcases more than 30 life-sized animatronic giants that once roamed Earth.
It runs through Oct. 30 and is free with general admission.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.
Comments / 0