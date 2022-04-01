ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Ice Age Giants’ opened Friday at Brookfield Zoo

By Patrick Parmenter
 14 hours ago

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Things are cooling off at Brookfield Zoo as they opened a brand new exhibit for the summer.

“Ice Age Giants” opened Friday and showcases more than 30 life-sized animatronic giants that once roamed Earth.

It runs through Oct. 30 and is free with general admission.

99.5 WKDQ

Ice Age Giants Coming to Illinois

Twenty life-sized, animatronic re-creations of giants are taking over the Brookfield Zoo starting April 1. Go back 20,000 years to the age of Mastodons, Woolly Mammoths, and Giant Ground Sloths. These are no small animals either, you are going to see GIANT life-sized animals as if they were still walking the Earth. The Mastodon is 18 feet long the Woolly Mammoth is 15 feet long, the Giant Ground Slot is 10 feet long.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Brookfield Zoo giraffes enjoy warm temperatures outdoors

Brookfield, Ill. (CBS) – Giraffes at the Brookfield Zoo were able to stretch their legs thanks to the mild temperatures. Arnieta, Ato, Potoka, and Jasiri were granted access to the outdoor habitat for the first time this year. The herd was inside the Habitat Africa! The Savannah and are granted access to the outdoors when temperatures are in the mid-40s. Guests will be able once again participate in giraffe feedings beginning April 30. Feeding opportunities will continue through September 30 as well as on Saturdays and Sundays in October.
BROOKFIELD, IL
