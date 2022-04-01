ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Morbius’ Has the Worst Post-Credits Scene Ever Made

By Matt Singer
97.5 KISS FM
97.5 KISS FM
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The following post contains SPOILERS for the ending of Morbius. Nothing — not even the consistently disastrous movie that precedes it — can prepare you for the absolute awfulness of Morbius’ post-credits scenes. Before I saw the film, I had read descriptions of the sequence, including one shared by the director...

975kissfm.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
97.5 KISS FM
97.5 KISS FM

2K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

365K+

Views

Follow 97.5 KISS FM and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
ComicBook

Avengers: Endgame's Sebastian Stan Says Movie was "Tough to Shoot" for One Big Reason

Next month marks three years since Avengers: Endgame hit theaters, and it's still a big topic of discussion for Marvel fans and stars alike. Pretty much every big name in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has stories to share about their time making the iconic film, and the latest tidbit comes from Sebastian Stan. Stan first joined the MCU as Bucky Barnes when Captain America: The First Avenger was released in 2011, and he went on to appear in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and most recently starred in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Black Panther. During a recent chat with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Stan revealed why Endgame was "tough to shoot."
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Easter Egg Confirms Debut of Marvel Character We All Missed

In a new video accompanying digital purchases of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sony has given fans an official guide to those mysterious figures seen poking through the multiverse...and one of them, as it turns out, is not one that was widely guessed. One image (seen below) is actually the six-armed Spider-Man seen in the comics, in a 1970s story from writer Stan Lee and artist Gil Kane. The story happened after the death of Captain George Stacy, which alienated Spidey himself from Gwen.
COMICS
ComicBook

Morbius Star Jared Leto Reveals the Marvel Characters He Wants to Crossover With

Sony's upcoming Spider-Man spin-off, Morbius, is flying its way into theaters very soon and the press tour has officially begun. After Spider-Man: No Way Home, the potential for crossovers in a Marvel film seems limitless, and Morbius star Jared Leto is well aware. The Academy Award-winning actor has an idea of which Marvel characters he'd want to team-up with, and the answers may or may not surprise you.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Could Hugh Jackman Actually Play Wolverine In Deadpool 3? Here’s What Ryan Reynolds Thinks

Hugh Jackman Hollywood career launched in 2000 when he debuted as Wolverine in X-Men, and his run as the character lasted until 2017’s Logan. Since then, Jackman has said on numerous occasions that he doesn’t plan to don the adamanitum claws again, but that hasn’t stopped Ryan Reynolds from expressing interest in getting a proper cinematic Wolverine/Deadpool team-up. Many fans online have pitched for that to happen in Deadpool 3 (which was originally the plan), and Reynolds is game for this.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Espinosa
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Tom Hardy
ComicBook

Shawn Levy Confirms His Intention to Put Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in a Movie Together

Director Shawn Levy confirmed he has every intention of placing Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman together in a future movie. After the announcement that Levy and Reynolds will reunite in Deadpool 3, that movie very well could be the Merc With a Mouth's first official Marvel Studios film. Today's Netflix release of The Adam Project featured the director and actor working together again, following in the footsteps of their collaboration in Free Guy. With Levy and Reynolds both confirmed for Deadpool 3, could Hugh Jackman's Wolverine be far behind?
MOVIES
ComicBook

Morbius: Jared Leto Was Attracted to Major Transformations for Marvel Role

Morbius opens in theaters this week, bringing Jared Leto's living vampire to the big screen. It's a role that comes with a major transformation as Leto's character Dr. Michael Morbius goes from suffering from a rare blood disease to gaining superhuman abilities and a thirst for blood after he attempts to cure himself. As we've seen from teasers and trailer's, it's a big shift on all fronts for the character and it's the transformations that attracted Leto to the role. Leto spoke with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis and described the role and its transformations as being "perfectly suited" for his interests.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios’ Solo Scarlet Witch Film Release Date Reportedly Revealed

Wanda Maximoff isn't going anywhere. There's no denying that Wanda Maximoff is one of the hottest characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe right now and I'd even dare say that the Avenger, played by Elizabeth Olsen is the most "protected" in the franchise especially if you'd take into consideration how Kevin Feige speaks highly of her. For years, fans have been dying to see the 33-year-old actress star in a standalone Scarlet Witch project and while WandaVision could technically pass as her solo debut, rumor has it that we're finally going to see Olsen headline her own film series in the MCU.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Pictures#Twitter
WUSA

'Ms. Marvel' Reveals First Trailer and Premiere Date on Disney Plus

Ms. Marvel is the latest original MCU series to make its way to Disney+. Ahead of its June premiere, the streaming platform debuted the trailer and poster for the upcoming superhero saga starring Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. A Muslim American teenager and avid gamer obsessed with...
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Batman’: Matt Reeves Releases His Deleted Joker Scene Starring Barry Keoghan

“The Batman” is clearly a massive hit and already has fans desperate to know more about future plans for sequels. To that end, and as teased in the past, Warner Bros. and director Matt Reeves have released the Joker teaser scene starring Irish actor Barry Keoghan as the iconic villain at Arkham Asylum facing-off with Robert Pattinson’s Batman. It’s an interrogation prison scene reminiscent of “Silence Of The Lambs,” where a hunter goes to a madman to help him find his prey. In the clip, the Joker discusses their meeting being “almost our anniversary,” which suggests the date which Batman first caught him and incarcerated him in Arkham.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Samuel L. Jackson May Have Just Spoiled His Next Nick Fury Appearance

Marvel fans are already aware that Samuel L. Jackson will appear as Nick Fury in the upcoming Secret Invasion TV series for Disney+ but the actor may have teased another film that he'll be popping up in in the MCU. In addition to the Skrull-themed streaming show, Jackson has already confirmed that he'll appear in The Marvels, the sequel to Captain Marvel that will include Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan, but in a new interview he may have revealed that another project had a chair with his name on it on set, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.
MOVIES
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Marvel Is Making ‘Deadpool 3’ With Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy

Can you use extensive F-bombs in a Disney movie? I guess we’re going to find out. Ever since Disney acquired Fox — and therefore reacquired the rights to make X-Men movies based on the beloved Marvel comics — fans have been waiting to see what will happen to Deadpool, who has previously appeared in two wildly popular but heavily R-rated cinematic adventures that do not seem to fit comfortably into the wholesome Disney brand. Would Disney continue Deadpool’s foulmouthed tradition?
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

Mo’Nique & Lee Daniels Patch ‘Precious’ Feud; She’ll Replace Octavia Spencer In Netflix Thriller ‘Demon House’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: After not speaking for 13 years, Oscar-winning Precious star Mo’Nique has been set by that film’s director Lee Daniels to replace Octavia Spencer in Demon House, an exorcism film package that Netflix acquired after a brisk auction in January. Spencer had to bow out of the star-studded film because of a scheduling conflict with her Apple TV+ television show Truth Be Told. Mo’Nique, who last worked with Daniels in the celebrated 2009 film Precious that brought her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, will take over the role of a social worker who...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Morbius Reviews Are Finally Here, See What Critics Are Saying About The Jared Leto Comic Book Movie

After years of development, and, of course, COVID-driven delays, Morbius is finally set to make its theatrical debut. Starring Jared Leto as the titular living vampire, the new coming book movie has connections to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, playing out in the same canon as Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Critics have had the chance to screen Morbius, and their reviews are here to give us an idea of what to expect.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Suicide Squad: New Image Of Jared Leto's Joker From David Ayer Cut

A new image of Jared Leto's Joker from David Ayer's unseen cut of Suicide Squad has been released. ReleaseTheAyerCut leaked the image earlier today on Twitter and from what we can see, Joker had another scene that took place in his purple Lamborghini. The image itself is kind of blurry, but it features Leto's Joker driving his purple Lamborghini while looking at the roof of the car, and we can assume Batman is the cause of the event.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Morbius runtime has been confirmed ahead of UK release

The latest Spider-Man spin-off movie Morbius is continuing a trend in Sony's movie universe. The UK's film certification board has announced the official runtime for Jared Leto's vampire movie is 104 minutes, which puts it in the same range as Venom's 112 (give or take a few minutes). Both films...
MOVIES
SFGate

Box Office: ‘Morbius’ Stirs With $5.7 Million in Thursday Previews

“Morbius,” Sony’s latest attempt to extend its cinematic universe of Spider-Man villains and heroes, opened to a healthy $5.7 million in Thursday previews. The $75 million superhero film is on track to pull in $40 million in its first weekend of release. It’s a sign of just how much moviegoers love comic book fare, even in these pandemic times. However, bad reviews may take a bite out of “Morbius’s” box office haul and it remains to be seen if critics will prove to be as lethal to bloodsuckers as garlic and wooden stakes.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen 0's Post-Credits Scene Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is now making its way through theaters in North America and other international territories following its debut in Japan last year, and that means now it's time to answer some of fans' biggest questions! This new feature film will be the first experience many fans have with Akutami's original four chapter limited series before it became the full Jujutsu Kaisen series as we know it today. Introducing fans to a brand new character only teased in passing with the anime's first season, the movie actually includes some very notable set up for the future of the franchise.
COMICS
97.5 KISS FM

97.5 KISS FM

Pasco WA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
365K+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://975kissfm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy