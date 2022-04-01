ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Locals gear up for first day of trout season

By Chelsea Swift
Opening day of trout season is set for Saturday, April 2 and local streams and lakes across the county are stocked with trout to prepare.

Youth get first try at catching trout, March 26

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission reminded anglers that Saturday is the statewide opening day for trout season.

Beginning at 8 a.m., community members can start fishing for trout.

One State Conservation Officer said parts of Elk Creek, Crooked Creek, and Cascade Creek were stocked Friday. He said about 10,000 trout are being stocked throughout the county.

Walnut Creek Marina interruptions April 11-28

“It’s important because it gets people a connection to the fish before they come to fish for them. They get to see where they go and it gets them excited to go out Saturday morning when it’s going to be 32° and, you know, get out of bed and go do that,” said Tyler Soety, Waterways Conservation Officer.

Twentymile Creek in North East was also stocked with trout Friday.

