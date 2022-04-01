ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

What you should know as allergy season peaks

By BrenShavia Jordan
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWACO, Texas – Pollen season is at its peak right now and if you deal with allergies and sinus problems, this might be a rough time for you. April is one of the biggest trigger for Oak, making it a concern for people dealing with allergies and sinus....

Vice

Is Allergy Season Giving You Hell? Here's How to Stop Sneezing Like Crazy

Most popular depictions of spring portray it as a beautiful, blooming time to frolic through flower-filled fields, and not as the absolute hell on Earth that it truly tends to be for people who suffer from seasonal allergies. Yeah, I’m sure it would be nice to smell roses and, you know, walk outside without having your eyeballs feel like they’re covered in itchy mosquito bites and immedi—ACHOO. [Sniffs.] Blegh. You get the picture.
BROOKLYN, NY
Hazleton Times

To Your Health: Options for treating seasonal allergies

Last week my daughter Kate sent a video that really perked me up. She and Eve, her 4-year-old daughter, were taking a “nature walk” and Eve spotted the first crocuses of this Spring near their Illinois home. With a bit of a warm-up recently, buds are beginning to form and Spring flowers are poking through the ground in northeastern Pennsylvania too.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
deseret.com

Symptoms from the new COVID-19 subvariant may be mistaken for spring allergies

Symptoms from the new omicron variant’s subvariant — named the BA.2 variant— might be mistaken for spring allergies, experts recently told CBS News. Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic has hit a lull period in the United States. As spring emerges, the new coronavirus variant symptoms might be mistaken for simple spring allergies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
womenworking.com

What Is Chronic Fatigue Syndrome? Signs and What to Do

Chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) is a disorder characterized by extreme fatigue, no matter the amount of sleep you get. The fatigue lasts for at least six months but can go on for years, and can’t be explained by an underlying medical condition. Anyone can develop CFS, but it is...
HEALTH
womenworking.com

What are Thyroid Eyes? Warning Signs and What to Do

Often, the first warning sign of thyroid disease is fatigue and changes in weight. However, for some, the trouble might begin in the eyes. According to the Cleveland Clinic, sometimes eye troubles are what motivate a person with thyroid disease to seek treatment before their diagnosis. The symptoms of thyroid...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cape Gazette

The differences between COVID-19, flu, allergies and colds

When a sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, or cough appear, you might ask yourself, “Do I have COVID-19, the flu, allergies or a cold?” And since all these illnesses share some similar symptoms, it’s hard to know the difference. To know for certain, you need to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGN TV

Best allergy medicine for dogs

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Dogs have allergies too, you know. They have itchy eyes and skin and sneeze just like us. With some dogs it can be so severe they require a prescription, but most are just fine with an over-the-counter solution. There are a few types of medication that can be most beneficial depending on your dog’s situation.
ANIMALS
PennLive.com

Do you have allergies or COVID-19? Here’s how to tell

Pennsylvania’s worst allergy season is upon us. Some people will surely wonder if they’re coming down with COVID-19. “In that first couple of days, a little bit of a sore throat, which can occur with allergies, and that nasal congestion and runny nose, they can appear similar,” said Dr. Timothy Craig, an allergy specialist at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Medical News Today

What causes shortness of breath after eating?

In April 2020, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requested the removal of all forms of prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) ranitidine (Zantac) from the United States market. They made this recommendation because unacceptable levels of NDMA, a probable carcinogen (or cancer-causing chemical), were present in some ranitidine products. People taking prescription ranitidine should talk with their doctor about safe alternative options before stopping the drug. People taking OTC ranitidine should stop taking the drug and talk with a healthcare professional about alternative options. Instead of taking unused ranitidine products to a drug take-back site, a person should dispose of them according to the product’s instructions or by following the FDA’s.
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Causes Sudden Acne Breakouts in Adults?

Acne is a skin condition that is most common during teenage and young adult years. It is due to hormonal changes that occur around puberty (typically the surge in hormones known as androgens). Sudden acne breakouts in adults are most often caused by bacteria on the skin and the buildup...
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

