In Johnstown, Pennsylvania, kindness became action when a mail carrier decided to help out a veteran after a storm added several inches of snow in the area. Terri Halliday, a disabled U.S. veteran, has her home in the 8th Ward. On Saturday, her home alert system went off due to movement right outside her front door. She didn't know what was taking place near her door, so she kept watching on her phone.

JOHNSTOWN, PA ・ 16 DAYS AGO