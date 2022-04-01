ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, NY

Westport mom writes children's books for neurodiverse kids

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 14 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23j3Hr_0ewxOTld00

April has traditionally been known as Autism Awareness Month, but some advocates are working to change that to Autism Acceptance Month. A Westport mom is releasing a new children's book meant to help neurodiverse children deal with their fears about the end of the school year.

Sivan Hong says there just weren't enough picture books out there where her two neurodiverse kids could see themselves.

"There's a magic in a picture book because it allows kids to open the page and see themselves, there's a mirror of themselves, and it would normalize their experience," said Hong.

One of Hong's sons is autistic and the other has ADHD. She wrote the book "George J. and the Miserable Monday," based on the everyday challenges her own family faces.

"It really focuses on change. Kids with neurodiversity have a hard time with change. I think many of us have a hard time with change," she said.

The latest book in the "Super Fun Day" series, "Avery G. and the Scary End of School," focuses on the fears kids can have at the start of summer vacation.

"They don't know if their friends are going to remember them next year, and it's going to be a new classroom with new teachers," said Hong.

Two of Hong's previous titles have topped Amazon's list of books for kids with disabilities.

"I get emails from parents with kids who will point to the page, and their parents are like, 'My kid pointed to the page and was like, 'This is me. This book is about me.'" Hong said.

She says children's books lack representation.

"Five percent of all picture books depict kids of color. Of any color. For disabilities it's less than .5%," Hong said.

She says her sons are excited to see their stories helping kids all over the world.

"My second-grader said to me last year, he's like, 'There's two really cool jobs in the world, being an NBA player and being an author, and you get to be one of them.' So right now he thinks it's a pretty big deal," said Hong.

Hong's books are presented in a dyslexic-friendly font and also available as audiobooks.

For more information on Hong's books, click here .

Comments / 0

News 12
News 12

62K+

Followers

19K+

Posts

13M+

Views

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westport, NY
iheart.com

Check Out This Mom’s Rules For Her Kids

A mom has posted a video on TikTok telling the rules she has for her kids, and there’s a big discussion about how unusual they are. Some love them and others think they go a bit too far; with almost 700k views and a ton of comments, the video has people talking about the rules their kids have to follow.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Macomb Daily

A child is waiting: Playful Aiden brings joy to everyone

“I’m smiling even as I talk about Aiden,” says his worker. “He is a giggly, goofy, playful kid who has a contagious laugh and lights up a room. He brings joy to everyone and is one of the sweetest kids I’ve ever worked with. I’ve never had a poor interaction with him.”
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Daily Mail

At least 25 Pre-K students are rushed to hospital after their milk cartons were filled with SANITIZER

More than two dozen New Jersey pre-kindergarten students were rushed to the hospital after drinking from milk cartons that were actually filled with sanitizer. Twenty-five pre-k students ages three and four from the Early Childhood Development Center in Camden were taken to a local hospital on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution after they consumed 'non-toxic consumable sanitizer,' the Camden City School District said in a statement.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neurodiversity#Adhd
SheKnows

We Want Our Kids to Look at Us the Way Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Daughter Does in This Viral Photo

Click here to read the full article. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s daughters, Leila and Talia, have a ton to be proud of. After all, their mom is the first Black woman to be nominated (and soon, confirmed) to the Supreme Court since its founding in 1790. The first federal public defender appointed to the court. The first justice to have represented criminal defendants since Thurgood Marshall. Need we say more? She’s amazing – but if her credentials don’t prove it, the way her daughter Leila gazes at her in admiration will. The now-viral photo is literally mom goals in one picture. It was...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Amazon
Upworthy

95-year-old grandma and her grandson have the most fun dressing up in hilarious costumes

Ross Smith was in college at the University of Dayton when he first started putting out content in the form of six-second videos on Vine. Although he amassed a sizable following on his own, one particular video featuring his grandmother, Pauline "Granny" Kana, hit all the right notes for internet users. The pair was comedic gold and soon became a notable name in social media circles. "My brand just turned into me and Granny taking over the world," Smith told CNBC. Today, Ross and Granny have over 2.6 million followers on Instagram and a whopping 11 million on Facebook.
DAYTON, OH
Countrymom

My Grandmother Was Aghast When She Found out We’re Related To An Outlaw

**This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that were told to me by my grandmother; used with permission. My grandmother was a child bride at 16 years old. She had 11 children but sadly one would pass away in infancy. She was a very devoutly religious lady and decided one afternoon that she would go to a genealogy center and find out more about our family history. Her original goal was to learn if other young children had passed away in infancy. What she would learn would turn her world upside down.
Daily Mail

'I got way too involved in the story!' Chelsea Clinton's journalist mother-in-law recalls how she became first single US woman to adopt internationally after falling in love with seven-year-old girl while reporting on Korean orphans in 1970

An ex-journalist and former US Representative for the state of Pennsylvania has opened up about her journey to becoming a mother — which happened in 1970, when she became the first single American woman to adopt a child internationally. Marjorie Margolies, 79, was a reporter for WCAU in Philadelphia...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

My husband’s family excluded me from their meal so I took drastic action – he was fuming but I think it’s fair enough

GETTING along with in-laws is something that most people strive to do. Well, one woman at her wits' end chose chaos when she decided to crash her in-laws' dinner. The 32-year-old woman who goes by the online alias RestaurantCrasher took to the internet to question if she was in the wrong for a night that turned sour for everyone involved.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Early Signs of Autism Every Parent Should Know

Autism spectrum disorder rates continue to rise. The most recent data from the CDC, the most comprehensive surveillance of diagnostic rates in the U.S. to date, reveals that 1 in 44 8-year-olds were diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder in 2018, up from 1 in 88 just 10 years ago. Naturally, the results triggered much media debate: Do the ever-increasing rates of autism diagnosis reflect the fact that more children are being born with autism or that experts and parents are getting better at recognizing the symptoms?
EDUCATION
News 12

News 12

62K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy