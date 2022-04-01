ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Dream Preps Its Latest Attraction

By David Moin
 14 hours ago
REINVENTING THE WHEEL: American Dream extends its array of over-the-top attractions and experiences to the outdoors on April 13 when the 300-foot-tall “Dream Wheel” begins offering rides.

It’s like an elaborate Ferris wheel. There are 27 enclosed, temperature-controlled gondolas so visitors can ride year-round. The giant wheel provides a panoramic view of the Manhattan skyline and the Hudson River, as well as the New Jersey Meadowlands and the highways and roads surrounding the American Dream mega retail and entertainment complex in East Rutherford, N.J.

On the 30-minute rotation, riders can eat deep-fried Oreos, Nutella Funnel Cake and fried Twinkies from the Deep Fried Love food vendor. The gondolas each fit up to 16 people; two VIP gondolas hold six. Tickets cost $29 for adults and $20 for children; there’s a military discount and a discount for Bergen and Hudson County residents.

“American Dream provides our guests with exhilarating experiences unrivaled anywhere else in the world,” said Don Ghermezian, chief executive officer of American Dream. “The Dream Wheel is no exception as no other destination offers these remarkable views.”

According to Guy Leavitt, owner of Skyviews of America, creator of the Dream Wheel, 110 million cars will drive past it annually, making it a landmark.

The 3 million-square-foot complex is enclosed and houses the DreamWorks Water Park, Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, Legoland Discovery Center, Sea Life Aquarium and the Big Snow Ski Hill. Long a work in progress, American Dream will soon add The Game Room Powered by Hasbro and Skip Barber Racing Go-Kart Academy.

