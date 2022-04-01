Culture Lab LIC to Kick Off Spring Series Saturday, Features Concerts and Exhibits

A Long Island City arts organization is kicking off its spring series Saturday that will feature everything from gallery exhibits through to indoor and outdoor concerts.

The Culture Lab LIC, located inside the Plaxall Gallery at 5-25 46th Ave., will start the month with two free exhibits that will be on display Thursdays-Sundays from April 2 through to April 24—from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The exhibits will feature The Worm at the Core, an exhibition that confronts people’s relationship with their own mortality, and Non-Linear, an exhibit featuring the work of Queens College MFA graduates.

The Culture Lab will also be continuing its live indoor music series each Tuesday through April 19. The public is able to watch musicians play at the Culture Lab’s indoor theater or stream them live on the organization’s website.

“If you don’t want to come in person or let’s say you’re in Utah and you want to watch, you can log on to our website and watch the live stream,” said Tess Howsam, director of events.

The indoor concerts, which typically attract 40-50 people to the 75-person theater, are free—although there is a suggested $10 fee that helps support the musicians. A line up can be found here.

The organization will also be hosting the fifth CreArtBox Music Festival next week. The festival’s founders are from Spain and the event will showcase a compilation of international music and art that merges contemporary works with those as far back as the 17th Century. The festival will be in-person at the gallery from April 8-10 from 8 pm. to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are available at creatbox.nyc

Meanwhile, the popular outdoor concerts will be back starting April 30, with music by Sam Phelps & The Local 883, Titled Axes, and Lee Taylor.

The concerts will take place on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in the month of May; and from June to October, they will run Thursdays-Sundays.

Howsam said that on average about 250 people attend each concert, with about 1,000 people attending over a weekend. The organization’s COVID-19 outdoor policy is that masks are optional.

For indoor events, Culture Lab will be asking the public to show proof of vaccination or alternatively wear a mask.