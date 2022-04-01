ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Culture Lab LIC to Kick Off Spring Series Saturday, Features Concerts and Exhibits

Queens Post
Queens Post
 13 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OFSre_0ewxOC0W00

A Long Island City arts organization is kicking off its spring series Saturday that will feature everything from gallery exhibits through to indoor and outdoor concerts.

The Culture Lab LIC, located inside the Plaxall Gallery at 5-25 46th Ave., will start the month with two free exhibits that will be on display Thursdays-Sundays from April 2 through to April 24—from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The exhibits will feature The Worm at the Core, an exhibition that confronts people’s relationship with their own mortality, and Non-Linear, an exhibit featuring the work of Queens College MFA graduates.

The Culture Lab will also be continuing its live indoor music series each Tuesday through April 19. The public is able to watch musicians play at the Culture Lab’s indoor theater or stream them live on the organization’s website.

“If you don’t want to come in person or let’s say you’re in Utah and you want to watch, you can log on to our website and watch the live stream,” said Tess Howsam, director of events.

The indoor concerts, which typically attract 40-50 people to the 75-person theater, are free—although there is a suggested $10 fee that helps support the musicians. A line up can be found here.

The organization will also be hosting the fifth CreArtBox Music Festival next week. The festival’s founders are from Spain and the event will showcase a compilation of international music and art that merges contemporary works with those as far back as the 17th Century. The festival will be in-person at the gallery from April 8-10 from 8 pm. to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are available at creatbox.nyc

Meanwhile, the popular outdoor concerts will be back starting April 30, with music by Sam Phelps & The Local 883, Titled Axes, and Lee Taylor.

The concerts will take place on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in the month of May; and from June to October, they will run Thursdays-Sundays.

Howsam said that on average about 250 people attend each concert, with about 1,000 people attending over a weekend. The organization’s COVID-19 outdoor policy is that masks are optional.

For indoor events, Culture Lab will be asking the public to show proof of vaccination or alternatively wear a mask.

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Mira Calix, Experimental Musician and Sound Artist, Has Died

Mira Calix, the United Kingdom–based sound artist and experimental musician signed to Warp, has died, the label announced. “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honour of working with her,” the label posted in a note on social media. “She pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way.”
MUSIC
Queens Post

Former Rapper To Open New Burger Bar on Bustling Astoria Corner

A former rapper whose family has a long history in the Astoria restaurant scene is about to open a burger joint on the corner of Broadway and 33rd Street. John Arvanitis, 28, whose father founded Omonia Café in 1977 and his family operates Amylos Taverna on Broadway, will open SLDR Burger Bar on May 1. The restaurant will offer a range of miniature burgers known as sliders, as well as beer, fries and other fast-food items.
RESTAURANTS
The Associated Press

Anna Deavere Smith among winners of arts academy prizes

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor-playwright-educator Anna Deavere Smith, playwright Adrienne Kennedy and author-essayist Phillip Lopate are among this year’s recipients of career achievement prizes from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Lopate, 78, won the $100,000 Christopher Lightfoot Walker Award for contributions to American literature. His books...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Architectural Digest

Discover This Designer's Cozy London Family Home

In London, the white stucco terraces of South Kensington still hold a quaint magic. Time unfolds at a slower pace among the garden squares—their lofty trees still looking down on benches, leaves drifting onto the glinting gold of the Albert Memorial. It is a very different world from the electric hustle of Manhattan, where interior designer Leonora Hamill and her husband, Hugh Barker, lived for six years before making the leap in 2019. But after chancing upon the ideal apartment—high above the tree line—while scouring the internet, she has not looked back. Signing the lease from afar, without ever having stepped inside, Hamill set about creating a richly layered sanctuary for her growing family.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queens, NY
Government
Queens, NY
Entertainment
City
Queens, NY
City
Long Island City, NY
State
Utah State
Queens Post

Jackson Heights Restaurant Known for Its Colombian Arepas to Open in Astoria

A beloved Jackson Heights restaurant that specializes in Colombian cuisine is opening a new location in Astoria. Arepa Lady, a family-run business known for its authentic Colombian arepas, will open in the middle of May at The World Artisan Market, a repurposed warehouse building located at 34-39 31st St. Arepa Lady will be the latest establishment to open in the building following on from Urban Vegan Roots, Sotta La Luna, Sala and Elevenses.
RESTAURANTS
Laredo Morning Times

Hill Country Galleria hosting Saturday Night Concert Series this month

If SXSW doesn't quench your musical thirst, then this popular concert series might be the perfect remedy. The Saturday Night Concert Series, hosted by Austin City Limits Radio, returns to the Hill Country Galleria later this month. The seven-week music series begins March 26 and runs through May 7, according to a news release.
AUSTIN, TX
La Grande Observer

Luncheon to kick off Wild Landscape Exhibit

JOSEPH — Submissions for the annual Wild Landscape exhibit at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture are due June 19 by midnight, according to a press release. This year, the exhibit focuses on the Imnaha terrain and what makes it wild. Artists are invited to a noon lunch and lecture Saturday, April 30, to kick off the event at the Imnaha Tavern.
JOSEPH, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Concerts#Art#The Culture Lab Lic#Non Linear#Queens College Mfa
domino

After Moving to L.A. From NYC, This Couple Dipped Every Room in Their New House in Color

“I think a lot of people assume I would like to live in a white box,” says Rebekah Bowling. But after years of working in contemporary art galleries (she’s currently a senior specialist at the auction house Phillips) and having recently moved to Southern California, where neutral interiors reign king, Bowling craved just the opposite. The Virginia native has her childhood home to thank for that. Her American history–buff parents built a house from the ground up that was a replica of a historic home that George Washington’s brother once lived in. “They copied the details down to the molding,” she recalls. “Having an environment that felt different and not ubiquitous became important to me. It might not necessarily have to be a Colonial-style house, but it has to have character.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

‘Imagine Picasso’ is next immersive art event at Pullman Yards

After the success of the multimedia Van Gogh experience, Pullman Yards is hosting a new immersive art event focused on another master – Pablo Picasso. “Imagine Picasso,” which opens today and continues through June 19, features more than 200 works from the iconic painter using 90 projectors that puts visitors inside and up close to […] The post ‘Imagine Picasso’ is next immersive art event at Pullman Yards appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
VISUAL ART
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles County Youth Orchestra featured in the Second Saturday video series

The Charles County Youth Orchestra’s first indoor concert since 2020 was filmed and is presented in the latest installment of the 2nd Saturday Series by the Charles County Arts Alliance. The concert program includes the winner of CCYO’s 2021 Concerto Competition, Esther Bonney, performing Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 4. Other works on the program include the […] The post Charles County Youth Orchestra featured in the Second Saturday video series appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
WMBB

Lynn Haven Spring Concert Series starts Friday

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Lynn Haven’s Spring Concert Series is set to start this Friday. True Soul will be kicking off the series. Along with live music, food trucks will be there to serve up some grub. Make sure to bring blankets & lawn chairs to the event. The event is […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
KBTX.com

The Local kicks off spring season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Local at Lake Walk kicks off its spring season Tuesday showcasing several different kinds of businesses and artisans from across the Brazos Valley. Originally, the market was supposed to launch on March 8, but had to cancel due to weather. “We are really excited for...
AGRICULTURE
Sedona.Biz

The 2022 “VortiFest” Music Festival & Experience Kicks Off Saturday, April 2

Sedona AZ – Join us at the Sedona Airport Mesa, one of Sedona’s most epic and beautiful viewpoints, for a one-of-a-kind music festival experience featuring music, craft foods and beverages, over 40 artisan vendors, a kids’ zone, and more, Saturday, April 2, at Sedona Airport “Area One”  135 Shrine Rd, Sedona, AZ 86336, from 12 p.n. to [...] The post The 2022 “VortiFest” Music Festival & Experience Kicks Off Saturday, April 2 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Huron Daily Tribune

Creative 360 kicks off Chili & Blues Series with Coleman Road

On Friday, March 25, Creative 360 brings back the popular Chili & Blues Concert Series starting with Midland’s classic rock and blues band, Coleman Road. Coleman Road combines the talent of Michigan residents: Michelle DeHate, Glenn Isenhart, Dave Leahy, Alex Rapanos and Rich Hibner. “We love having Coleman Road...
MIDLAND, MI
2 On Your Side

Old First Ward parade kicked off Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Saint Patrick's Day celebrations continue this weekend with the Old First Ward parade kicking off earlier Saturday in south Buffalo. It marked a triumphant return for that tradition, in Buffalo's Irish neighborhood. With the ward full of life it's far from November but there was...
BUFFALO, NY
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
731K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy