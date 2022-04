Getting drenched in the Colorado sun and fresh air is Zilan’s ideal day. Being outdoors is the beginning of a fun day for this fellow; he adores having fun while playing outside. From running and playing tag or exploring the jungle gym, Zilan, 13, relishes it all. When he needs a rest, constructing with LEGO bricks can take up heaps of his free time. Zilan is keen on playing video games and watching animal clips on YouTube. He has positive relationships with adults, and has...

COLORADO STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO