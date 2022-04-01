ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Durham man charged with human trafficking has long criminal history

WRAL
 13 hours ago

Durham man charged with human trafficking has long criminal history

www.wral.com

Comments / 1

WRAL

Family upset after murder charges dropped for man's death from Durham bar fight

Durham, N.C. — A day of sadness and frustration for the family of a man killed in a deadly encounter at a Durham bar. On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Daniel Mohar to serve eight months in prison for the death of Edward ‘Teddy’ Tivnan. Tivnan’s loved ones said they’re upset over first and second degree murder charges being dropped.
DURHAM, NC
Black Enterprise

North Carolina Prisoner Serving Time for Killing Toddler Killed by Inmates

A man who was convicted of murdering a toddler has been killed in a North Carolina prison by a group of inmates, according to prison officials. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) released a statement pertaining to the incident that took place on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have stated that Semajs Short, who was 24, was attacked by a group of prisoners housed at Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor. The group of men ended up killing him in an attack that took place at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday.
WINDSOR, NC
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Durham, NC
WAVY News 10

Lawyer: Man convicted of killing Michael Jordan’s father in NC has received ‘much harsher treatment’ in prison

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – Daniel Green, one of two men convicted for the murder of Michael Jordan’s father in 1993, has received different treatment in prison because of who his charges are connected to, according to his attorney. “[Prison] is hard if you committed the crime,” said Chris Mumma, the executive director of the North […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WBTW News13

South Carolina man who made children pee in bottles during drive to Myrtle Beach convicted on drug trafficking charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An Orangeburg man has been convicted for drug and weapons charges in connection to an arrest that happened while he was driving through the night from Connecticut to Myrtle Beach, according to authorities. Anthony Cyquan Herring, 40, has been found guilty of distribution of heroin and fentanyl, along with the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WRAL

Fayetteville police investigating homicide along Owen Drive

Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville police are investigating a homicide on Saturday night. At least one person was shot on Owen Drive near the Ramada Hotel. It's not clear how many people may be involved or whether any suspects are in custody. WRAL is working to learn more.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Augusta Free Press

MS-13 gang member pleads guilty to conspiring to kill Mexican Mafia inmate

The last of five federal prisoners charged with conspiring to kill a fellow inmate at United States Penitentiary-Lee pleaded guilty today to federal charges related to the attempted murder. Carlos Alfredo Almonte, a.k.a. “Rabioso,” 31, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to commit murder, attempt to commit murder, assault of an...
FOX Carolina

Tracking the Case: Upstate pastor killed 20 years ago

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A pastor killed along the side of the road 20 years ago in Gaffney remains unsolved. Perry Posey pastored at Shady Grove Baptist for years, even helping to build the church next door. “This is the case of Perry Posey, he was a local pastor who was killed February 6, 2002,” Lt. Jordan Cutchin said.
GAFFNEY, SC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police identify victim killed in downtown stabbing

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said they have identified the victim in the deadly stabbing in downtown on Sunday. Authorities identified the victim as James Roseborough. According to an updated press release shared by the Winston-Salem Police Department, officials said Roseborough had been involved in an altercation before he...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Indicted on Drug Trafficking, Firearm Charges

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that 23-year-old Dominique Hightower of York, Pennsylvania, was indicted this week by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and firearm charges. According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, the indictment alleges...
YORK, PA

