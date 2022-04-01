Durham man charged with human trafficking has long criminal history

A Durham man faces charges of human trafficking and kidnapping and $10 million bond in connection to a long-running investigation by the Durham Police Department Special Victims Unit. Chester Wallace, 60, was arrested this week. But it is not his first encounter with the law. His criminal history dates back...
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Jefferson County justice of the peace told 12News that the bond for a man accused of a Port Arthur murder has been raised due to his, "violent criminal history." Ahmad Acrond, 48 of Port Arthur, has been arrested and charged with murder after the...
Durham, N.C. — A day of sadness and frustration for the family of a man killed in a deadly encounter at a Durham bar. On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Daniel Mohar to serve eight months in prison for the death of Edward ‘Teddy’ Tivnan. Tivnan’s loved ones said they’re upset over first and second degree murder charges being dropped.
A man who was convicted of murdering a toddler has been killed in a North Carolina prison by a group of inmates, according to prison officials. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) released a statement pertaining to the incident that took place on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have stated that Semajs Short, who was 24, was attacked by a group of prisoners housed at Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor. The group of men ended up killing him in an attack that took place at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday.
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – Daniel Green, one of two men convicted for the murder of Michael Jordan’s father in 1993, has received different treatment in prison because of who his charges are connected to, according to his attorney. “[Prison] is hard if you committed the crime,” said Chris Mumma, the executive director of the North […]
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An Orangeburg man has been convicted for drug and weapons charges in connection to an arrest that happened while he was driving through the night from Connecticut to Myrtle Beach, according to authorities. Anthony Cyquan Herring, 40, has been found guilty of distribution of heroin and fentanyl, along with the […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Snow Camp man has been charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release. On March 8, 2022, detectives with the sheriff’s office received a report of a sexual assault that happened last year in March. During the investigation, Michael Stanton […]
Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville police are investigating a homicide on Saturday night. At least one person was shot on Owen Drive near the Ramada Hotel. It's not clear how many people may be involved or whether any suspects are in custody. WRAL is working to learn more.
The last of five federal prisoners charged with conspiring to kill a fellow inmate at United States Penitentiary-Lee pleaded guilty today to federal charges related to the attempted murder. Carlos Alfredo Almonte, a.k.a. “Rabioso,” 31, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to commit murder, attempt to commit murder, assault of an...
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A pastor killed along the side of the road 20 years ago in Gaffney remains unsolved. Perry Posey pastored at Shady Grove Baptist for years, even helping to build the church next door. “This is the case of Perry Posey, he was a local pastor who was killed February 6, 2002,” Lt. Jordan Cutchin said.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said they have identified the victim in the deadly stabbing in downtown on Sunday. Authorities identified the victim as James Roseborough. According to an updated press release shared by the Winston-Salem Police Department, officials said Roseborough had been involved in an altercation before he...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We’re learning more about a JSO officer accused of sending explicit images of himself to a teenage boy. We first told you about Alejandro Carmona-Fonseca last week. The 47-year-old is facing three felony charges and is currently suspended. Action News Jax’s Courtney Cole looked through...
The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that 23-year-old Dominique Hightower of York, Pennsylvania, was indicted this week by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and firearm charges. According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, the indictment alleges...
A Pennsylvania pizza shop owner is accused of fatally shooting her longtime partner and hiring a contractor to dig a hole in their driveway, where she planned to bury him and pave over his body. Anna Maria Tolomello, 48, allegedly contacted the contractor three days after the slaying of her...
Comments / 1