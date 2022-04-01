ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita City Council to vote on settlement in crash involving WPD vehicle

By KWCH Staff
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council will vote Tuesday on whether to approve a...

WSAV News 3

Police: 5 vehicles involved in Highway 80 crash

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – A multi-vehicle crash temporarily closed down traffic to Tybee Island mid-day Friday near Fort Pulaski. According to the Chatham County Police Department, five vehicles were involved in the incident on Highway 80. WSAV News 3 is told there was one serious injury and several minor injuries involved. Further details on […]
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
KWCH.com

1 critical, 2 seriously injured in south Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people were hurt Monday afternoon in a crash in south Wichita. Sedgwick County dispatchers confirm one person suffered critical injuries and two others were seriously hurt in the crash at 47th St. S. & Palisade. Crews have closed 47th St. S. between Broadway and Seneca...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Body found behind Hutchinson elementary school

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A body was found Wednesday night near the walking trail behind Plum Creek Elementary School in Hutchinson. Police responded just before 8 p.m. Wednesday to a report of an injured person. When they arrived, it was discovered that the person had died. No foul play is...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Wichita, KS
Hutch Post

Two area airports put on alert Wednesday evening

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Both the Pratt and Hutchinson airports were put on alert for a brief period Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. due to a plane that was having mechanical issues and low on fuel. According to a social media report from the Pratt Fire Department, their department was...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Laclede Record

Local car dealer charged with fraud

A Lebanon car salesman has been charged with consumer fraud, according to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Marcus James Hill of Lebanon, is accused of 13 violations of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act relating to his two car dealerships, Variety Auto Sales and Hilltop Auto Sales. Charged in Laclede County, Hill faces 13 felony counts of deceptive business practices. The charges allege that Hill falsely promised consumers that they would receive proper title and warranties with their purchase of a used car, according to a press release from the Attorney General’s Office. Hill then failed to provide titles to the vehicles, honor promised warranties, and in at least one instance, failed to provide the vehicle entirely, the release said. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
KSN News

Family asking for help after mom, son die in crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A family is asking for help after two family members died in a car crash earlier this month. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), just before 3 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 42-year-old Cornella Jasper was driving a 2005 Dodge Stratus eastbound on S 32nd St in Manhattan. In the […]
MANHATTAN, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Investigation of stolen dog yields meth arrest

SIDNEY - Fremont County sheriff’s deputies arrested an Iowa woman for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine while investigating a report of a stolen dog. A sheriff’s office press release says a dog was reported stolen from a Mills County residence and deputies were called to the Dollar General store in Sidney, where the owner had tracked the dog.
SIDNEY, NE
KSN News

Local dog paralyzed after being beaten by burglars

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A local dog has been paralyzed after burglars broke into her owner’s business and beat her. Yassine Sadkhi owns Atlas Motors, located at 2850 S Broadway Ave in Wichita. Last week, Sadkhi arrived at work to find his dog, Lily, a Belgian Shephard, brutally beaten by burglars. “Lily was doing what […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Photos: Friday morning crash on I-70 a ‘mess’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A crash involving a FedEx truck on westbound I-70 in Topeka near the Gage exit will cause delays Friday morning. The right lane was closed as crews cleaned up the crash site, however, the exit was open. Shawnee County Dispatch called the crash a mess because it is a package truck and […]
TOPEKA, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
Hutch Post

KBI: 2 wanted for Kansas homicide arrested in Hutchinson

RUSH COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) Special Agents made multiple arrests connected to the January 2022 murder of 61-year-old Leslie Randa, according to a media release from the KBI. Just before 8:30p.m. Friday, Jennifer Page Stipe, 48, and Darin Lee McBee, 58, both of 325 Marla...
RUSH COUNTY, KS
Wichita Eagle

Popular Wichita barbecue restaurant seized by the state will reopen, owner says

A longtime Wichita barbecue restaurant that was seized earlier this month over nearly $100,000 in unpaid taxes will reopen on Tuesday. Derek Cochran, the owner of Pig In Pig Out at 1003 E. 13th St., said on Monday that he didn’t want to get into too much detail about what led to the March 10 seizure by the Kansas Department of Revenue other than to say that a “misstep” occurred.
WICHITA, KS

