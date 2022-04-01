ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

McKee confident about outcome of FBI investigation into ILO contract

By Tim White, Eli Sherman, Ted Nesi, Anita Baffoni
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 13 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41z8gL_0ewxLfNG00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee on Friday continued to defend a controversial state contract now under federal investigation, arguing the FBI and other law enforcement agencies won’t uncover any wrongdoing by him or his administration.

“I can tell you that there’s nothing that is going to come out that is going to reflect on me in a way, in these investigations, nor my administration,” McKee told reporters at the State House.

The McKee administration awarded the multimillion-dollar contract to education consulting firm ILO Group shortly after he took office in March 2021. The firm was founded two days after he was sworn in, and its managing partner, Julia Rafal-Baer, worked at the time for McKee’s close confidant and major campaign donor, Mike Magee.

Magee — who leads his own education consulting nonprofit, Chiefs for Change — served on McKee’s gubernatorial transition team, and he encouraged then-Lt. Gov. Dan McKee to hire Rafal-Baer as his education consultant, according to emails obtained by Target 12 through a public records request.

Magee also provided McKee with a rough draft of what he thought the consulting work should entail, saying Rafal-Baer helped him create the outline, and warned that “none of this is cheap.”

“How many millions?” McKee responded at the time.

ILO went on to win a state contract following a highly unusual bidding process. Proposals were vetted by a technical team that included North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi, another close confidant of the governor’s. ILO won the lion’s share of the contract, despite initially bidding nearly 10 times more than WestEd, a second education consulting firm that has decades of experience working with Rhode Island educational leaders.

After Target 12 first reported about the unusual bidding process, R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha launched an investigation into whether any laws were broken. Last week, Target 12 confirmed Rhode Island U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha’s office, along with the FBI, had joined the criminal probe.

Spokespersons for those offices have declined to comment, but Target 12 has since learned state and FBI officials have interviewed multiple people with ties to state government about the ILO contract. A lawyer for ILO has declined to comment, and Magee has previously declined to comment due to the ongoing investigation.

(Story continues below video.)

Despite the ongoing criminal probes, McKee has repeatedly pushed back on any criticism of the deal, and has also decried news coverage of the matter.

On Friday, he reiterated that the state was facing unusual challenges when he took office, saying “the decisions we made at the time were in best interests in the state of Rhode Island, and I standby each and every one of those decisions.”

“A historic pandemic, by the way, which I think people forget — at least some of the reporting that goes on forgets — where we were in March of last year,” he told reporters. “Lowest vaccinations, highest death rates, highest hospitalization rates, an economy wrapped around plexiglass, and an education system that was all virtual.”

While Rhode Island was vaccinating residents at a slower clip than neighboring states at the time, public schools were mostly operating in-person when McKee took office. Rhode Island students started attending school in-person in September 2020, roughly six months before McKee became governor.

Eli Sherman ( esherman@wpri.com ) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for 12 News. Connect with him on Twitter and on Facebook .

Tim White ( twhite@wpri.com ) is the Target 12 managing editor and chief investigative reporter at 12 News, and the host of Newsmakers . Connect with him on Twitter and Facebook .

Ted Nesi ( tnesi@wpri.com ) is a Target 12 investigative reporter and 12 News politics/business editor. He co-hosts Newsmakers and writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays. Connect with him on Twitter and Facebook

Anita Baffoni contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News

9K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Providence Journal

Controversial ILO Group contract is now subject of federal investigation. Here's what we know

The controversial $5.2-million contract that the state awarded to ILO Group LLC is now the subject of a federal investigation. “We’ve been made aware that the Attorney General is partnering with the US Attorney's Office on the ILO review," Andrea Palagi, a spokeswoman for Gov. Dan McKee, said in an email. "As we’ve said previously, we’re fully cooperating with this review.”
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ilo#Fbi Investigation#Confidant#Fbi#The State House#Ilo Group#Chiefs For Change#Target 12#North Pro
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Woman faces federal charges for alleged stolen valor

A woman from Rhode Island is facing charges that she lied about being a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who was battling lung cancer. Sarah Jane Cavanaugh, 31, is accused of using forged or counterfeited military discharge certificates — among other charges — to bilk hundreds of thousands of dollars of veterans benefits and charitable contributions, The Associated Press reported.
PROVIDENCE, RI
NOLA.com

Covington couple sent to prison for $48 million employee benefits fraud

A Covington couple who scammed more than 350 companies and 4,400 employees out of $48 million with a bogus medical reimbursement account program have been stripped of their-ill gotten gains and sentenced to prison. U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier on Thursday sentenced Denis Joachim, 55, to 8 years, 1 month...
COVINGTON, LA
US News and World Report

Dozen Doctors Get Prison in Health Care Fraud, Opioid Scheme

DETROIT (AP) — A dozen doctors are among 16 people in Michigan and Ohio sentenced to prison for a health care fraud that included the distribution of 6.6 million opioid doses and $250 million in false billings. A multi-state network of pain clinics participated in the scheme from 2007...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Investigation
Government Technology

Feds Go After $19M in COVID Relief Fraud in Oregon

(TNS) — A Lebanon, Oregon, man was sentenced to four years in prison for illegally obtaining more than $4 million in coronavirus relief loans meant for struggling businesses and investing that money in rental properties and Tesla stock. A Portland man pleaded guilty after fraudulently obtaining nearly $900,000 in...
LEBANON, OR
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Caldwell Police officers under investigation by FBI

CALDWELL, Idaho — Multiple Caldwell Police officers are under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, city officials confirmed Thursday. The City of Caldwell did not release the names of the officers, however, or say what the investigation was about. City spokeswoman Bianca Stevenson wrote in a statement that...
CALDWELL, ID
cbs17

Garner man sentenced to 20 months for $1.7M in COVID-19 fraud

WASHINGTON (WNCN) – Tristan Bishop Pan, of Garner, submitted numerous fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan applications to federally insured banks and was sentenced on Tuesday for obtaining more than $1.7 million. Pan, 40, was sentenced to 20 months in prison for fraudulently obtaining the funds in PPP loans guaranteed...
GARNER, NC
beckershospitalreview.com

Virginia physician sentenced in $1.8M fraud scheme against payers, patients

Former Virginia physician Leonard Rosen, MD, was sentenced March 18 for his role in a $1.8 million fraud scheme that exploited payers and patients, according to The Washington Post. Mr. Rosen pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia in September to prescribing medically unnecessary...
VIRGINIA STATE
Dallas Observer

Crypto Scammers Sentenced to Combined Eight Years in Federal Prison.

The founders of a Dallas cryptocurrency company called Bitqyck were sentenced last week to federal prison for tax evasion. Bruce Bise and Samuel Mendez were first charged in August 2021. Bise pleaded guilty in September and was slapped with a 50 month federal prison sentence last week. Mendez pleaded guilty in October and was also sentenced to 50 month in prison.
DALLAS, TX
WEKU

21 states sue the Biden administration to end the federal travel mask mandate

Governors from 21 states are suing to end the federal public transportation mask mandate, claiming the continued enforcement "harms the states" and interferes with some local laws. The filing comes just days after airline CEOs called on President Biden to drop the mandate. "President Biden's shortsighted, heavy-handed and unlawful travel...
TRAVEL
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy