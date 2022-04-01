ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil's CPFL sets prices for CEEE-T public offer

April 1 (Reuters) - Brazil power company CPFL Energia priced the CEEE-T public offering tender at 349.29 reais per common share and 349.29 reais per preferred share, according to a securities filing released on Friday.

CEEE-T is an energy transmitter acquired by CPFL in an auction by the government of Rio Grande do Sul state last year. The figure will be fully paid in cash on the date of financial settlement of the tender offer. (Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo Editing by Chris Reese)

