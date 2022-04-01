ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

The OPSWA releases this season's All-Ohio boys basketball teams

By Raven Moore, Chillicothe Gazette
 14 hours ago
CHILLICOTHE — This week, the Ohio Prep Sportswriter Association followed up last week's release of their All-Ohio girls' basketball teams with the release of their boys' team selections.

After a bustling season for several local basketball teams, quite a few local players were acknowledged as some of the best that the state has to offer.

DIVISION II

After Waverly's memorable run to the Final Four and 22-5 overall season record, the Tigers were represented well by the OPSWA.

For the first time in his career, Travis Robertson was recognized as the Division II Coach of the Year.

His son and the team's leading scorer, Trey Robertson was named a first-team selection after averaging 25.0 points per game during his senior season.

Fellow senior, Will Futhey was selected as an honorable mention after averaging 15.5 points per game.

Unioto's DeSean Branson was named a special mention after he led all boys' SVC basketball players with 18.3 points per game.

DIVISION III

After winning the SVC, Zane Trace had two players who were recognized by the state.

Junior Xzander Ream (15.0 points per game) was selected as a special mention and Nalin Robinson (10.0 points per game) was named as an honorable mention.

Other players named as honorable mention were Southeastern's Ethan Carroll (12.6 points per game), Westfall's Casey Cline (14.1 points per game), and the Piketon senior duo of Levi Gullion (12.3 points per game) and Tra Swayne (12.6 points per game).

DIVISION IV

The Bearcats had their two leading scorers, Dax Estep (15.4 points per game) and Cordell Grubb (14.6 points per game) were named as honorable mentions.

