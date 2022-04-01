ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia parents advocate for tax rebates, school funding ahead of special session

By Rachel Keller
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 13 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BXqrD_0ewxDmGf00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A group of Virginia parents and organizations are advocating for lawmakers to prioritize parents ahead of state budget negotiations.

The group is joined by Voices for Virginia’s Children organization and the Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis. Members told 8News that they’ve had conversations with state lawmakers during the general session and are hoping that they’ll step up for parents when drafting a state budget for 2022.

One of the group’s top priorities is a refundable state-earned income tax credit.

Tyran Green is a single mother and guardian for several children and lives in the Portsmouth area.

“If I was struggling before the pandemic, now I’m drowning,” Green said. “The bills piled up. I couldn’t even concern myself with it. So when the earned income tax credit was finally received, it was like Christmas in July.”

The group is also hoping for a one-time tax rebate targeted at parents and full funding for K-12 public schools. Senator Jennifer McClellan previously emphasized the need.

“As a Richmond Public Schools parent, I will be working to ensure our budget funds our K-12 needs; investing in school construction and providing resources to schools to address the impacts of COVID and mental health,” McClellan said.

Green said parents like her are struggling to make ends meet.

“I’m feeling like economic disparity is a disease, and I caught it,” Green said.

Chesterfield PTA says school district could face over 700 teacher vacancies by this summer

Emily Smarte is a Waynesboro resident and a single mother with a 5-year-old child.

“It is very hard to keep up with the inflation cost and the rising cost of living,” Smarte said. “Even when you are working hard and earning raises, you still can’t keep up.”

Emily Griffey is the Chief Policy Officer at Voices for Virginia’s Children.

“If Virginia lawmakers prioritize parents, they will send a message that Virginia is for families and deliver real economic stability from our state’s surplus,” Griffey said.

In response to the parents’ concerns, Governor Glenn Youngkin’s spokesperson Macaulay Porter said, “There are experienced legislators on both sides working through this and the governor’s expectation is that he is going to get a budget quickly, because that’s what Virginians deserve. Next week is going to be a busy week, it’s time for us to provide tax relief and move forward with the shared priorities of investing in education, law enforcement, and the mental health system.”

Last month the general assembly did not pass a budget for the year. Governor Youngkin called on lawmakers to wrap up the unfinished work by Monday, April 4.

Until then, parents want to send a message.

“These are the very basic needs of your constituents that are not being met,” Smarte said. “And I would ask that our state representatives really prioritize those things.

8News was previously told by Governor Youngkin that he is expecting a budget to be passed by the house and senate. The governor’s proposed tax cuts have been a hurdle. It’s unclear whether there will be a solution on Monday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 2

Related
The Associated Press

Virginia governor signs ‘Carolina Squat’ ban into law

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor signed into law Monday a ban on squatted trucks just weeks after a crash that left a 27-year-old man dead. The legislation signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin prohibits modifications that make a vehicle’s front bumper 4 or more inches higher than the rear bumper. Critics of the modification — sometimes called the “Carolina Squat” — say the upward tilt may leave drivers unable to clearly see ahead. The governor’s office said Monday that the ban will become law within the next day after a final technical step.
VIRGINIA STATE
Wbaltv.com

Lawmakers could soon eliminate state income tax for retirees

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Lawmakers are close to an agreement on eliminating the state income tax for retirees. There is $350 million in tax relief in the state budget bill, which is now on the Senate floor. Discussions have been going on for weeks. The sticking point is how to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
City
Waynesboro, VA
Richmond, VA
Education
KTEN.com

How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can help avoid an expensive surprise when tax time rolls around. If you need help sorting through the details of your situation, try using SmartAsset’s free financial advisor matching tool.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Mcclellan
WDEF

Gov. Lee suspends food sales tax in Tennessee

NASHVILLE (WDEF) — Gov. Bill Lee has not pulled the trigger on a suspension of the state’s gas tax yet. However, he did announce the suspension of the state’s grocery tax for 30 days. The proposal was announced Thursday to “provide direct financial relief to Tennesseans” among...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebates#Special Session#State Representatives#Voices#Children#Covid#Chesterfield Pta
WSET

There are 20 hate groups in Virginia. 5 of them are in our area

(WSET) — New numbers from the Southern Poverty Law Center show the prevalence of hate and extremist groups in the United States -- and in Virginia. Last week, the SPLC unveiled its annual Year In Hate & Extremism Report. The report recorded 733 active hate groups and 488 anti-government groups nationwide for 2021.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
bloomberglaw.com

House Votes to Expand Tax Benefits for Retirement Savings

The House overwhelmingly passed legislation that would expand the tax benefits for retirement accounts to bolster the savings of Americans, many of whom have nothing banked for after they stop working. The legislation, approved on a 414-5 vote, creates a tax credit of up to $1,000 per employee for small...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy