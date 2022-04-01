Lincoln’s Raelyn Vance inks with West Virginia Wesleyan tennis

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Lincoln High School’s Raelyn Vance signed to continue her tennis career at West Virginia Wesleyan College.

Vance never planned on playing tennis at the collegiate level but once Wesleyan offered her the opportunity, she couldn’t pass it up.



“I’ve never really considered a big college so whenever I had the opportunity to go tour Wesleyan I took it up and I fell in love with the campus, everyone was just so nice to me and I just felt like it was a good fit for me,” Vance said.

What also drew Vance to Wesleyan was her future head coach.

“When I met the coach, he was just so nice to me and welcoming that I just knew it was right for me,” Vance said.

Vance is currently in her senior tennis season with the Cougars and said one of her biggest accomplishments so far is qualifying for the state tennis tournament last year.

She plans to study elementary education while playing tennis with the Bobcats.

