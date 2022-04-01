Point Beach to hold committee involvement fair on Sunday

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The municipality will host a committee fair night as a way to notify residents of ways to get involved in community groups on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Point Pleasant Beach Fire Company No. 2, 614 Laurel Ave.

“Come out to meet all of our great committees in a very casual setting. Representatives from the groups that have been planning our incredible events, cleaning up our town and helping make this a great place to live will be on hand to tell you more about all they do and how you can join them with just a minimal and flexible commitment,” stated Mayor Paul Kanitra.

Hundreds of our town residents volunteer in some form or fashion, noted the mayor.

Subscribe to Star News Group

“It’s a great way to meet your neighbors, make new friends and be a part of something great,” added Mayor Kanitra.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition .

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star , get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.