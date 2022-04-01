ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlie Wilson Drops Tropical ‘No Stoppin’ Us’ Music Video With Babyface, K-Ci Hailey & Johnny Gill

By Darlene Aderoju
 14 hours ago

On Friday (April 1), R&B veteran Charlie Wilson released a new music video for his collaborative groove “No Stoppin’ Us” featuring Babyface , Jodeci ‘s K-Ci Hailey and New Edition ‘s Johnny Gill.

The upbeat music video shows the singers enjoying what appears to be a lavish daylong celebration in the tropics. “Ain’t no stoppin’ us now/ We’re feeling good,” they sing in the chorus. “And as long as you’re here with me/ Everyday gon’ be a birthday party/ Ain’t no stoppin’ us now/ They wish they could/ Turnin’ up here on the floor/ And there ain’t no stoppin’ us now.”

At the end of the visual, Wilson delivers a special message for viewers, saying, “Hope you enjoyed my video. Thank you so much for watching.”

He captioned a clip he shared on Instagram alongside Babyface, Hailey and Gill writing, “We had a lot of fun with this one!”

“No Stoppin’ Us” was produced by Babyface and released via Parandise/P Music Group. It comes two years after Wilson’s 2020 release “All of My Love” featuring fellow music veteran Smokey Robinson.

The new song interpolates the McFadden & Whitehead disco hit “Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now,” which topped the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 back in 1979.

Wilson is currently performing with Gill as part of New Edition’s The Culture Tour, which kicked off in February and is set to conclude in Miami on April 10. Up next on tour, New Edition and Wilson will perform in Newark, N.J., on Friday — followed by two stops in North Carolina’s Greensboro and Charlotte on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The R&B stars have already made waves in major cities including Atlanta, Nashville, New York, Chicago, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and more.

