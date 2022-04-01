Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Dangerous driving conditions are possible, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Isolated downed trees and power lines are possible. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts 55 to 65 mph possible. * WHERE - In northeastern California, portions Modoc County across the Warner Mountains, including Highway 299 in the Cedar Pass area. - In Oregon, far northern and eastern Klamath County and much of Lake County, including portions of Highway 140 east of Lakeview, Highway 395 north of Valley Falls including Alkali Lake, much of Highway 31 near Paisley, as well as Summer Lake, Silver Lake, Fort Rock, the Winter Rim area, and the Warner Mountains. * WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...These winds will blow about loose materials and could result in localized tree and powerline damage. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Visibilities could be reduced, at times, in areas downwind of where dust is available for transport. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...It`s likely to be windy across much of the rest of Klamath, Lake, and Modoc counties as winds peak Monday afternoon and evening with gusts 40 to 55 mph. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR ・ 2 HOURS AGO