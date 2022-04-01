Gulich to play in national baseball tournament

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local baseball standout is competing at a high level this weekend.

Horseheads Braedyn Gulich will compete in the national 12 and under Perfect Game East April Classic in Orlando, Florida. The pitcher/infielder is a part of the Tourney Guys national team looking to bring home some hardware at the Boombah Sports Complex.

Action starts Saturday morning at 9 am and also at Noon. 20 national teams will be in the 12 and under bracket majors division. Gulich is scheduled to start game one on a pitch count for Tourney Guys.

When action resumes on Sunday, teams will play until they lose in the tournament. 18 Sports will continue to follow Gulich at the national tournament in Orlando.

