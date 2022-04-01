ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Gulich to play in national baseball tournament

By Andy Malnoske
 13 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11TDXQ_0ewx9qei00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local baseball standout is competing at a high level this weekend.

Horseheads Braedyn Gulich will compete in the national 12 and under Perfect Game East April Classic in Orlando, Florida. The pitcher/infielder is a part of the Tourney Guys national team looking to bring home some hardware at the Boombah Sports Complex.

Action starts Saturday morning at 9 am and also at Noon. 20 national teams will be in the 12 and under bracket majors division. Gulich is scheduled to start game one on a pitch count for Tourney Guys.

When action resumes on Sunday, teams will play until they lose in the tournament. 18 Sports will continue to follow Gulich at the national tournament in Orlando.

Odum brothers shining for Wells College baseball

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Elmira grads continue to excel for Wells College baseball. Max and Zack Odum, both sophomores for the Express, are providing a one-two punch at the next level. Currently, Max leads the team in hitting with a .364 overall battling average. Max, an infielder/pitcher for Wells, also leads in other major […]
ELMIRA, NY
The Spun

PGA Tour Veteran Withdrawing From The Masters

While the sports world anxiously waits to hear if Tiger Woods will compete in the 2022 Masters, Harris English has announced that he’s withdrawing from the event. English had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip on Feb. 14. Although his rehab is reportedly going well, it’s just too soon for him to be competing in a major.
GOLF
Alli Richmond has solid day for Binghamton softball

VESTAL, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads grad Alli Richmond continues to shine at the plate. The senior utility player hit her second home run of the year for the Binghamton University softball team on Wednesday night. Richmond’s two-run shot in the bottom of the first inning was in the second game of a doubleheader against Cornell […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
Westerly Sun

Preview: Chariho softball

Head coach: Elizabeth Caggiano (second season). Assistant coaches: Ashley Burke, Adam Heath. Last season: Chariho finished 1-12, losing to Cumberland in the Division I playoffs. Returning to varsity:. Senior: Ava Rao (1B-3B-SS). Juniors: Alex Maggs (OF), Hannah Smith (1B, OF), Shea Smith (C-1B). Maddy Barrette (P-OF-2B), Tori Barrette (P-2B-3B), Kaitlyn...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Corning baseball cruises in opener, Friday scoreboard

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – It was cold but it was worth it. Corning High School began its defense of their Section IV Class AA title with a Friday afternoon win. Amid the near 40-MPH winds and temperatures that dipped below 40 degrees, Corning cruised 22-2 in five innings. The game was moved to Corning Community […]
CORNING, NY
Golf Courses Opening Soon Weather Dependent

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- As spring is here we approach golf season. But if you are looking to go out and play you may want to look up when your favorite course opens for the season. The Mark Twain Golf Course in Elmira will be closed to the public until the grounds dry out and workers […]
ELMIRA, NY
Terwilleger has strong outing for East Carolina

CINCINNATI (WETM) – Corning grad Ben Terwilliger returned to the mound for East Carolina baseball. Terwilliger, a grad student pitcher with two seasons of eligibility, pitched in relief for the Pirates in a 7-3 loss at Cincinnati on Friday night. In his first appearance since March 23rd, Terwilliger was solid in one and two-thirds innings […]
CORNING, NY
BCANY holds first Section IV All-Star games

ENDWELL, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a perfect night for some firsts. The Basketball Coaches Association of New York (BCANY of Section IV) held their first-ever All-Star games at Maine-Endwell High School Wednesday night. Players from the Elmira region had the opportunity to showcase their skills against the best in the Twin Tiers. On the […]
ENDWELL, NY
