Mchenry County, IL

AJ Freund’s mother says she saw demons, heard voices prior to 5-year-old’s murder

By John Clark
 14 hours ago

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — JoAnn Cunningham, currently serving a 35-year prison sentence for the murder of her 5-year-old son, A.J. Freund, says she suffered from postpartum psychosis and saw demons and heard voices prior to the murder.

Shaw Local News Network reported Cunningham made the claim in a court petition asking for relief.

She also said she asked a priest, a chaplain, and her husband, Andrew Freund, Sr., to perform an exorcism around the time of the boy’s murder.

Her handwritten request did not specifically say what type of relief she is asking for.

The McHenry County State’s Attorney has not commented on Cunningham’s petition.

After first reporting AJ missing in April 2019, Cunningham along with Freund Sr., finally led police to the 5-year-old’s body in a shallow grave. This was after police confronted Freund Sr. with cell phone video showing the child being beaten.

An autopsy revealed that the boy had been struck multiple times and died from blunt force trauma.

Freund, Sr. is serving a 30-year sentence for involuntary manslaughter, aggravated battery of a child and concealment of a homicidal death.

Comments / 3

Flo Krol
13h ago

Maybe she got enough of the girls she is with, A.J. deserves better than this. Stay in your cell, no sympathy from me

Reply
8
Pam Groth
9h ago

More like seeing demons from the drugs she was on! Poor choices, terrible outcome to an innocent child that wasn’t loved or taken care of. You deserve more years than what you got!

Reply
2
