ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denison, TX

Denison police investigate infant's death

By Abigail Brown
KTEN.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison police are investigating the death of an...

www.kten.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Parents and grandmother charged in infant’s death

TREVOSE, Pa. — Police in Pennsylvania have charged a mother, father and grandmother after a four-month-old baby died and fentanyl was found in the infant’s system. Bensalem police told WPVI officers were called to a home in Trevose on Jan. 7 for a baby in cardiac arrest. At the time, officers took the child to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

North Carolina Prisoner Serving Time for Killing Toddler Killed by Inmates

A man who was convicted of murdering a toddler has been killed in a North Carolina prison by a group of inmates, according to prison officials. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) released a statement pertaining to the incident that took place on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have stated that Semajs Short, who was 24, was attacked by a group of prisoners housed at Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor. The group of men ended up killing him in an attack that took place at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday.
WINDSOR, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Denison, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Denison, TX
KTEN.com

Three arrested on meth trafficking charges in Sulphur

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A traffic stop last week led to three methamphetamine trafficking arrests by a Murray County deputy. Cameron Nyberg, Sara Dixon and Terren Lowe face felony charges of aggravated trafficking methamphetamine; possession of drug proceeds derived from illegal activity; conspiracy to commit a felony; and A pattern of criminal offenses in two or more counties.
MURRAY COUNTY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Burk woman arrested after alleged bar fight

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman is charged with assaulting another woman in a bar parking lot and then telling a police officer ‘she was going back and find the victim and finish what she had started.’ According to an affidavit, Makayla Gendron is accused of assault causing bodily injury. She was arrested after […]
BURKBURNETT, TX
FOX Carolina

‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old shot killed in school shooting releases statement

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a student has died and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School. A school resource officer at Tanglewood Middle School requested emergency backup just before 12:30 p.m. when deputies said a 12-year-old student was shot. Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson was transported to the hospital.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Kten
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Deadly Texas crash leaves family, friends heartbroken

Brokenhearted and devastated, family members and friends grieved Wednesday as more details trickled out about a fiery crash that killed six students and a coach from a New Mexico university while they were returning home from a golf tournament in Texas.Chelsi Stone said she wouldn’t wish the pain she was feeling on her worst enemy. Her 18-year-old daughter, Laci, was among those killed. She described the freshman as a ray of sunshine and told the story about how the teen had begged her to get tiny matching heart tattoos before returning to the University of the Southwest.“I’m so forever...
ACCIDENTS
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy