Memphis, TN

Medical supplies stolen from Memphis hospital, police say

 14 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A large supply of medical tools were stolen from the shipping area of a Memphis hospital, according to Memphis Police.

Police said the theft happened at St. Francis Hospital when someone loaded a large pile of medical equipment in the shipping area and took off.

That person was driving a gray pickup truck, possibly a new body style Toyota Tundra, according to police.

Surveillance video of the suspect shows a person in medical scrubs and a hairnet walking through the shipping area.

Police said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, but if you have any information about who this person is MPD wants you to give them a call at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

Memphis police arrest alleged gang leader

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have announced the arrest of an alleged leader of a local gang. On March 18, officers with the Metro Gang Unit developed the whereabouts of Leantonio Jones, the alleged leader of the Mafia Tide Bizz Gang (MTB). According to MPD, Jones was wanted on...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

