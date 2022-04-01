Medical supplies stolen from Memphis hospital, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A large supply of medical tools were stolen from the shipping area of a Memphis hospital, according to Memphis Police.

Police said the theft happened at St. Francis Hospital when someone loaded a large pile of medical equipment in the shipping area and took off.

That person was driving a gray pickup truck, possibly a new body style Toyota Tundra, according to police.

Surveillance video of the suspect shows a person in medical scrubs and a hairnet walking through the shipping area.

Police said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, but if you have any information about who this person is MPD wants you to give them a call at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

