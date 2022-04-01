ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Ranchers feel impact of continuing drought

By The Associated Press
kotatv.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) - Some South Dakota ranchers and farmers are dealing with a third straight year of drought conditions. This week’s U.S. Drought...

www.kotatv.com

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Alarming Report Shows Extreme Drought Continues to Worsen in the US

In the latest Drought Monitor report, more than 75% of the continental United States and Hawaii area is classified as "abnormally dry" or worse, with parts of the western United States pushing further into extreme drought. The newest Drought Monitor report illustrates how drought conditions worsen throughout most of the...
HAWAII STATE
My Country 95.5

23 Year Drought Is Sadly Still Impacting All Areas Of Wyoming

If you were hoping that 2022 was going to be the year Wyoming's drought ends, chances are that's not going to happen. Since 1999 Wyoming's drought has been constant, with only a couple stretches when the conditions improved. A stretch between 2008-2012 and 2014-2015 were the only years when Wyoming has seen decent conditions in the 23 year period.
WYOMING STATE
NebraskaTV

From flooding to drought, ranchers deal with weather extremes

LOUP CITY, Neb. — Drought tightens its grasp on Nebraska and some who suffered historic flooding now pray for rain. For a rancher, spring is the season of anticipation. “Calving season is like Christmas,” Rick Kusek said. But this year he hasn’t like what he has seen on...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
WATE

East Tennessee rancher talks about impacts of daylight saving time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A bill to make daylight saving time permanent across the country has passed the U.S. Senate and is on its way to the House of Representatives. If senators approve and the bill is signed by President Joe Biden, Americans would “spring forward” one last time in March 2024. The end of daylight saving […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Daily Yonder

In South Dakota, a Tribal Nation Owns the Largest Native-Managed Buffalo Herd in the World

Over the past two years, the Sicangu Oyate, also known as the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, has cultivated the largest Native-managed buffalo herd in the world. There are currently about 750 buffalo in the herd, according to Aaron Epps, who was the start-up manager for the project, known as Wolakota. He is also the marketing and communications director for REDCO, the economic development arm of the tribal nation, headquartered in South Dakota.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Ranchers#Ap#U S Drought Monitor#The Grassland Coalition#Associated Press
B102.7

This South Dakota County is One of the Least Populated in the U.S.

If you've done any length of traveling through the Mount Rushmore State, you know how barren some stretches can be. One South Dakota County (between Mitchell and Rapid City) takes the crown for being one of the least populated in the entire United States. But that wasn't always the case.
New Haven Register

Widllife officials remove cougars that killed bighorn sheep

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Three now-dead cougars that found their way onto Flathead Lake’s Wild Horse Island handily hunted down its bighorn sheep herd to as few as 35 of the prized Rocky Mountain ungulates. Although an initial sum, it’s the lowest sheep count on the isle in...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
SuperTalk 1270

The States Most Likely To Hit A Deer? How about North Dakota?

Have you ever hit a deer with a vehicle? I know I have a couple of times. One in North Dakota and another in Minnesota. I have had several close calls over the last several years. I do a lot of fishing and hunting and that has me up early in the morning or late in the evening when deer are most active. Deer are nocturnal and your chances certainly increase of hitting an animal if you drive when it's dark.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Wolf Attacks More Cattle, Puts Colorado Ranchers on Edge

With wolf attacks occurring more frequently, Colorado ranchers have grown anxious. Late last week, wolves attacked another cow this week outside of Walden. This is also where ranchers have been on alert since a string of attacks on cattle earlier this winter. Unfortunately, ranchers at the State Line Ranch had...
COLORADO STATE
pewtrusts.org

Research Identifies Which Wyoming and South Dakota Forest Areas Should Be Priorities for Conservation

In Wyoming and South Dakota, national forests—ranging from the Bridger-Teton National Forest in western Wyoming to the Black Hills National Forest straddling the Wyoming/South Dakota border—provide a wide variety of benefits to people and wildlife. Together, these forests cover 4.6 million acres of public lands that provide habitat for hundreds of species, clean water for communities, and diverse recreational opportunities including hiking, hunting, and mountain biking. The Bridger-Teton is also part of the southern extent of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem—one of the largest nearly intact temperate-zone ecosystems on Earth. The Black Hills, rising from the surrounding plains, are a crossroads for species from the Rocky Mountains, Great Plains, and northern boreal and eastern forests. To help ensure science-based management of these unique national forests, The Pew Charitable Trusts commissioned Conservation Science Partners to evaluate these landscapes and identify the most ecologically valuable yet unprotected areas within each forest. The reports for the Bridger-Teton and Black Hills are now available.
WYOMING STATE
Western News

Wild pig reports on the rise in Montana

Feral swine appear to be rooting up in Montana — and invasive species officials say they will be ramping up Big Sky’s “Squeal on Pigs!” campaign in the Flathead Valley and surrounding area. It’s part of a continued state, federal and international campaign against the pig...
MONTANA STATE
Sheridan Media

Wildlife Group Criticizes Wyoming Game And Fish For 30 Grizzly Kills In 2021

This article first appeared on Cowboy State Daily. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is being criticized by a wildlife organization for killing 30 grizzly bears in 2021. The department released its annual grizzly bear report this week, which showed 45 bears were captured in 2021 in 49 separate incidents. Four bears were captured more than once.
WYOMING STATE
Vail Daily

CPW no longer final arbiter of wolf reintroduction after court relists species as endangered

A federal court ruling in February relisting gray wolves as an endangered species across much of the United States could complicate Colorado’s wolf reintroduction effort. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service indicated its latest intention to delist wolves in May 2019. Colorado voters then approved wolf reintroduction in November 2020, and the final delisting was published soon after. Colorado Parks and Wildlife assumed management authority of wolves in January of 2021.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy