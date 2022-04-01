ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Bitter cold Friday night, but a beautiful weekend ahead

By Tara Lane
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 13 hours ago

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — After a beautiful, pleasant end to the week Friday, we’re in for a cold night tonight! But overall, a nice weekend ahead.

A Frost Advisory has been issued for most of the region with temps falling into the 30s by Saturday morning. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Greater Caldwell County. Protect any sensitive outside plants before bed tonight!

A minor disturbance will move in Saturday, bringing more clouds in the afternoon and evening. Most areas stay dry, but some sprinkles can’t be ruled out. After that moves out, it’s back to sunshine for Sunday!

Next week looks to get more active again with periods of showers and storms.

Tonight: Mostly clear, patchy frost. Low 37.
Saturday: Clouds increase. High 67.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. 44/71.

Comments / 0

