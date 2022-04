COLUMBIA -- Two years ago, Melissa Rubio-Hernandez and a friend started a Facebook group in an attempt to help others at the start of the pandemic. She said she started worrying about community members who might not be able to leave their homes or access basic necessities in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak — like her elderly neighbors, people with disabilities or low-income residents.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 17 DAYS AGO