ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Billy Ray Cyrus Teams Up With Snoop Dogg, Avila Brothers in the Collaboration We Didn’t Know We Needed

By Shelby Scott
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14To77_0ewx7RQZ00

Billy Ray Cyrus and Snoop Dogg couldn’t be further apart when it comes to their music styles. But now, we’re here to share a new project starring the two artists in what is no April Fool’s Day joke. The duo paired up for a cross-genre piece, alongside the Avila Brothers, revealing a brand new collaboration we didn’t know we needed. The new project, entitled “A Hard Working Man,” dropped on Friday, April 1st. Check it out.

https://youtu.be/OAffKNf7W4w

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Avila Brothers – A Hard Working Man (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus & Snoop Dogg) (Official Audio) (https://youtu.be/OAffKNf7W4w)

The brand new song kicks off with a modern twang, blending country and hip-hop-influenced instrumentals. The first line kicks off with “I’m a hard-working man.” We hear Snoop Dogg before the Avila Brothers take over the remainder of the introduction.

After cueing up the first verse, we head into the chorus which is:

“Papa told me/You gotta work hard to get your hustle on/Mama told me/You gotta be smart to get whatcha want.”

After a mix of vocals and a brief interlude, Billy Ray Cyrus follows Snoop Dogg and the Avila Brothers. The country singer takes it away with, “Represent for your city/Represent for your town/Represent for your country/Show ’em how you get down.”

Cue Snoop Dogg: “‘Cause I’m a hard-working man.”

I’ll let you explore the rest of the song for yourself. But its release definitely speaks to the multiplicity of genres that have begun to influence contemporary country music.

Billy Ray Cyrus Shares Empathy for Ukrainian People

Billy Ray Cyrus may indeed be a hard-working man. However, in a recent post, the country singer is praying for the hard-working people in Ukraine, as the country endures its fifth week at war with Russia.

The star’s Twitter post echoes many of our own thoughts. One of his latest Twitter posts reads, “My thoughts and prayers for the People of Ukraine.”

The horrors we’ve seen in photographs from the frontlines capture the brutality of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. However, even more significantly, Billy Ray Cyrus’s post came the same day the U.S. officially accused Russia of war crimes. Recently, Russia agreed to a ceasefire in order to let fleeing citizens leave the war-stricken regions of the European nation.

Nevertheless, many of Billy Ray Cyrus’s fans shared similar sentiments in the comments beneath his Twitter post.

“Amen billy ray,” responded one of the country star’s fans. “I feel so terrible for them.”

Another follower wrote, “It is incredibly sad and terrible what people in Ukraine must endure everyday.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Country Singer Brad Martin Dies at 48

Country music singer Brad Martin dies at age 48. It’s reported that he died on Friday. No cause of death has been released. Now, the singer grew up in Ohio and had influences upon his own music from the likes of Merle Haggard and Conway Twitty. Years before Brad Martin dies, the singer signed a deal with Epic Records back in 2000. He had a debut album in 2002 titled Wings of a Honky-Tonk Angel. It achieved some success and hit the No. 34 spot on the Billboard Country Albums chart.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Opens Up About Fights With Porter Wagoner

Decades after Porter Wagoner sued her for $3 million over breach of contract, Dolly Parton opens up about the fights she had with the late country music singer. While promoting her new book Run Rose Run, Dolly Parton spoke about the fights she had with Porter Wagoner. “Oh God, I used to fight all the time with Porter Wagoner. We were known for, you know, for our disagreements. But he gave me a big hand up and I always appreciated that. But I [also] had always wanted to be my own star. And I said that at the start. I didn’t want to be just a girl singer in somebody else’s group.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Billy Ray Cyrus
Outsider.com

Colorado Woman Dies at Grand Canyon National Park After Falling Into Colorado River Rapids

A multi-day adventure in the Grand Canyon turned into a horrific accident when a Colorado native on the boat fell into the rapids and died. Last Thursday, in the late morning, Mary Kelley, 68, was visiting the Grand Canyon National Park on a multi-day boating trip. On day nine of the excursion, Kelley and the group traveled down the Colorado River near Hance Rapid when she fell into the water.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Billy Ray Cyrus Offers His ‘Thoughts and Prayers’ for Ukraine

Nearly a month has passed since Russia launched its unprovoked attack on Ukraine. Every day, casualties on both sides grow. In the weeks since the conflict ignited, some of pop culture’s most prominent faces have offered their thoughts and prayers in light of the war. Now, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is sharing his own views regarding the war.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

A Texas Elementary School Was Caught With 24 Threatened Tortoises

A Texas elementary school found itself in a sticky situation after game wardens learned that a classroom had been collecting endangered Texas tortoises for years. The Duval County school introduced the first two tortoises to the building a few years ago. And over time, students brought in more. When officials finally caught on, 24 of the creatures were living inside the school’s atrium.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Avila Brothers
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Pitbull Celebrates First Win as a Team Owner

We imagine as soon as Ross Chastain crossed the finish line to win his first NASCAR Cup race, Pitbull was fist-pumping and dancing. It’s the Miami thing to do. ‘Cause with Chastain, Pitbull is on fire … as a NASCAR team owner. NBC’s NASCAR social media account acknowledged...
MIAMI, FL
Outsider.com

Woman Dies After Falling Off Cliff During Hike in Utah

Yesterday, Utah officials received a call regarding a woman who had fallen off of a cliff while hiking. Unfortunately, she died due to the injuries she sustained. On March 27 at roughly 1:00 p.m., a hiker contacted the Sevier County EMTs and Search and Rescue when his wife fell off of a cliff during their hiking trip. The woman was 26-year-old Candice Thompson, Utah. The two had been hiking near an area that locals know as “Bulls Head,” west of Richfield where the woman was from. Thompson fell between 75 and 100 feet off of the hiking trail. Immediately after, her husband ran down the cliff to get her and called 911.
SEVIER COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Rocks Cowboy Hat, But Looks Nothing Like Rip Wheeler in New Pic With His Wife

“Yellowstone” fans have become accustomed to seeing Cole Hauser in the garb of fan-favorite character Rip Wheeler. And while we know the neo-Western star doesn’t actually sport the dark-haired features that his character does in the series, the actor looks nothing like Rip Wheeler in his wife’s latest Instagram post. The photo captures Cole Hauser alongside partner Cynthia Daniel, and though he donned a cowboy hat for the photo, his cleanly shaven face is throwing us for a loop. Check it out.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

WATCH: Miranda Lambert Performs New Song ‘Actin’ Up’ From ‘Palomino’ Album at C2C Fest in London

On Thursday (March 10th), country music songstress Miranda Lambert took to the stage to perform her new song Actin’ Up from Palomino album at the C2C Festival in London. The performance at C2C comes just after Miranda Lambert was named Entertainer of the Year at the 2022 ACM Awards. However, Lambert had to miss the big show in Nashville due to her appearance in London.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Sharon Osbourne Mourns the Loss of Taylor Hawkins

Count Sharon Osbourne among the millions of Foo Fighters fans mourning the loss of Taylor Hawkins. The legendary drummer, with his Southern California cool vibe, died Friday outside Bogota, Colombia. The rock band was set to perform at a concert in Bogota after a successful music swing through South America.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Bubba Wallace Speaks Out About Circuit of the Americas Tire Mishap

Trust us, Bubba Wallace didn’t enjoy his latest NASCAR performance. But it’s better to keep a smile on your face as opposed to what could have been. Wallace was competing Sunday at the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas outside of Austin, Tx. As he maneuvered through turn 16, his driver-side tire came off the car and quickly rolled towards the infield wall. Then it bounced hard and back towards the track.
AUSTIN, TX
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

431K+
Followers
46K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy