MetaBank changes name to Pathward after $60M buyout from Meta, former Facebook company

By Morgan Matzen, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 13 hours ago
MetaBank is changing its name to Pathward after Meta Financial Group LLC, its parent company, sold its name and rights to a company connected to what was formerly Facebook.

The new Pathward name should be transitioned by the end of the year, and relates to the company providing a path forward for people and businesses to reach the next steps in their financial journey, according to the company.

Meta Financial Group will also change its name to Pathward Financial Inc. by the end of the year.

Facebook's new parent company named Meta Platforms Inc. began to pursue the rights on Dec. 7, according to a report from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and Beige Key LLC paid $60 million total for the rights. The company said it expected to direct as much as $20 million towards rebranding.

With principle offices in Sioux Falls, MetaBank will phase out the name within a year, according to the SEC report.

Meta Platforms, owner of the social media network Facebook, moved swiftly to buy Meta Financial as part of its move to rebrand and move away from the "Facebook" brand.

#Metabank#Meta Financial Group Llc#Pathward Financial Inc#Meta Platforms Inc#Beige Key Llc#Sec
