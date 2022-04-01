ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

PlayStation Lays Off 90 North American Workers

By Noam Radcliffe
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 14 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Sony has laid off a huge portion of its workers focusing on retail...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Drops Surprise Freebie For PS4 Owners, No PS Plus Needed

PlayStation has just announced a brand-new freebie for all PlayStation 4 owners, and you don't even need a PlayStation Plus subscription to make use of it. Sony has once again teamed up with Apple TV Plus to gift PS4 users an extended three month trial. This is similar to the six-month subscription that PS5 users were offered last year, but obviously not quite as good. Because six is more than three. You understand how numbers work.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Makes Popular PS5 Game Free for Limited Time

PlayStation has made a popular and new PS5 game free for a limited time via PlayStation Plus. To couple this, Sony is giving PS5 users who don't have a PS Plus account a limited-time free trial. As you may know, today GTA 5 and GTA Online come to PS5, as well as Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. For the release, PlayStation has nabbed exclusivity of the latter, but it's locked behind a PlayStation Plus subscription. All PS Plus subscribers on PS5 can redeem GTA Online as a standalone title for free through June 14. If redeemed through PlayStation Plus, the game is tied to the subscription, which means if the subscription lapses, access to the game will be restricted until the subscription is renewed.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Update Has Disappointing News for PS4 and PS5 Users

A new PlayStation Plus update has disappointing news for PS4 and PS5 users who thought one of this year's biggest releases was going to be made free via the subscription service in the near future based on a PSN error. We are three months into 2021, and we already have some great games between the likes of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2, Elden Ring, and as of tomorrow, Gran Turismo 7. One of this year's best releases, at least so far, wasn't a marquee drop like these games though. On February 6, independent developer Slocap released Sifu as a self-published game, though it had a decent buzz around it thanks to a hefty helping hand from the PlayStation Marketing team, who clearly worked out a deal with Slocap that involved helping market the game for console exclusivity. Sifu has already sold over one million copies and is critically acclaimed, and PS Plus subscribers thought it was being made free via the subscription service.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Finally Takes Action Against Scalpers With One Simple Trick

We're nearly one year and six months into the PlayStation 5's life, and the new-gen console is still harder to find than a measured response in an online argument. The sad fact is that the well-documented semiconductor shortage, which began as a result of the pandemic, has stopped Sony and Microsoft from being able to make as many consoles as they would like to sell. This scarcity has been seized upon by scalpers, who saw an opportunity to exploit desperate customers by buying up what little stock there is and selling it on for inflated prices.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Plus#Retail Marketing#Video Game#North American Workers#Axios#Vgc#Playstation Direct
GAMINGbible

Incoming PlayStation 5 Update Adding Feature Fans Have Wanted Since Launch

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed that PlayStation 5 users can expected a highly requested feature to be implemented later this year as part of an incoming update. The company only just rolled out an impressive new update for PS5 and PS4 last week, bringing with it a slew of new accessibility features, chat options, and general quality-of-life improvements. It also very briefly managed to take down PlayStation Plus and online access to dozens of games, but that's all better now.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Reportedly Losing Another Exclusive to PS5 and PS4

A console exclusive that released on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One only a few months back seems like it will now be coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. That game in question happens to be Nobody Saves the World, which is the latest release from indie developer Drinkbox Studios. And while Drinkbox itself hasn't announced that Nobody Saves the World will be coming to PlayStation just yet, a recent leak has indicated that the move should be happening pretty soon.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Indie hit 'Unpacking' comes to PS4 and PS5 this spring

The peaceful, zen-like puzzle gameplay of Unpacking (the real game, that is) will soon be available to the PlayStation crowd. As Polygon says, Witch Beam and Humble Games have announced that Unpacking will be available on PS4 and PS5 this spring. It's launching alongside physical releases from Limited Run Games for the PS4, PS5 and Switch versions.
VIDEO GAMES
Fast Company

Sony’s new PlayStation Plus takes aim at Microsoft—with one big difference

The fusing of Sony’s PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now services was inevitable. Not only did the two subscription offerings individually fall short of Microsoft’s Game Pass offerings, the similar names of the offerings created confusion among some users. So Tuesday’s announcement that a new combined service would launch...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Android Police

PlayStation’s new Xbox Game Pass competitor is missing one of our favorite features

Game streaming is seemingly here to stay, with just about everyone tossing their hat in the ring to gain early footing. While Stadia and GeForce Now may be the first streaming services that come to mind, Microsoft has diligently built out its own streaming service through its Xbox Cloud Gaming (still in beta) service paired with Xbox Game Pass. So, of course, Sony had to get in on the fun, and even though the company has been trailing behind the competition with PlayStation Now, rumors have been flying about new streaming setup from Sony. Well, today, we finally learned how Sony plans to implement its latest game streaming tech. It will do so by combining its PlayStation Now and Plus services into three tiers of PlayStation Plus, with the last tier offering game streaming across PS4, PS5, and PC, though mobile support is noticeably absent.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Go read this Kotaku story about difficult workplace conditions at an Xbox studio

Kotaku has published an extensive article about difficult workplace conditions at Undead Labs, a Microsoft-owned game studio known for the State of Decay series, that you should go read. The article details allegations of sexism at the company and a lack of direction that hurt morale, and it arrives amidst several other recent reports and allegations of challenging workplace conditions at game development studios.
BUSINESS
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Won't Add Day One First-Party Games Like Xbox Game Pass

After months of rumors and reports, Sony finally announced this morning that it would be altering its PlayStation Plus service later this year. The new version of the subscription platform merges many elements that were already seen on Sony's PlayStation Now program and will now allow subscribers to stream or download a catalog of games spanning from PS1 to PS5. However, when it comes to competing more directly with Xbox Game Pass, Sony has confirmed that it won't be making first-party titles available on day one as Microsoft's service does.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Minecraft accidentally adds Xbox Series X feature early

After rolling out a Minecraft Preview build that allowed Xbox Series X|S players to enable ray tracing in the game, Microsoft has announced the feature was included as a mistake and removed its support. Players could enable the next-gen feature by downloading the Minecraft Preview build – a test version...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt heads to PS5 and PC on April 27

Upcoming free-to-play battle royale game Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt has a confirmed April release date on PC and PS5. Announced via a tweet from the game’s official account, developer Sharkmob shared: "Bloodhunt begins, April 27 on PlayStation 5 & PC through Steam" alongside a new trailer that highlights the PS5 exclusive features and how they will work.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Xbox Game Pass is taking a feature from Netflix

Microsoft is preparing to launch a family plan subscription tier for Xbox Game Pass later this year, which will let five players access the service through a single subscription. The family plan will function much like the premium tiers of Spotify and Netflix, where a central account holder can take...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

PS Plus Premium will be the only tier to provide access to PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games

PS Plus Premium will be the only way to access much of Sony's extensive back catalogue when the updated service launches in June. In the blog post announcing the new-look PS Plus, Sony confirmed that while the cheapest 'Essential' tier will offer the service's current benefits and the middle 'Extra' tier will include a catalogue of "up to 400 of the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games," only the most expensive 'Premium' tier will grant access to older games.
VIDEO GAMES
FOXBusiness

PlayStation taking on Xbox Game Pass, Nintendo Switch Online with new subscription tiers

Sony Interactive Entertainment is revamping its PlayStation Plus subscription service in an effort to take on competitors Xbox Game Pass and Nintendo Switch Online. Starting in June, PlayStation Plus will offer three new subscription tiers: Essential, Extra and Premium. PlayStation Plus Essential will offer the two monthly downloadable games, exclusive...
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Xbox Game Pass Is Reportedly Adding a Family Plan

Just two days after Sony announced its Game Pass equivalent for the PlayStation, Microsoft is now looking to hit back with a new offering for the Xbox subscription plan. According to new reports, the gaming giant is now looking to launch a family plan for Xbox Game Pass that’ll allow up to five different players to access the same account. The move marks a big departure from its current format, which only allows one user per account. Although you’re able to add a second Xbox console to the subscription plan, the primary account holder still needs to be signed in for the second player to access those games. A family plan would make things much more convenient for those who might not necessarily be online at the same time.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy