PlayStation Lays Off 90 North American Workers

Game streaming is seemingly here to stay, with just about everyone tossing their hat in the ring to gain early footing. While Stadia and GeForce Now may be the first streaming services that come to mind, Microsoft has diligently built out its own streaming service through its Xbox Cloud Gaming (still in beta) service paired with Xbox Game Pass. So, of course, Sony had to get in on the fun, and even though the company has been trailing behind the competition with PlayStation Now, rumors have been flying about new streaming setup from Sony. Well, today, we finally learned how Sony plans to implement its latest game streaming tech. It will do so by combining its PlayStation Now and Plus services into three tiers of PlayStation Plus, with the last tier offering game streaming across PS4, PS5, and PC, though mobile support is noticeably absent.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO