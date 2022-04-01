Here's why Artstreet made its surprise move from downtown Green Bay to Ashwaubenon's Ashwaubomay Park

GREEN BAY - Mosaic Arts Inc. has addressed its decision to move Artstreet from downtown Green Bay to Ashwaubomay Park in Ashwaubenon, citing additional room to expand activities.

“Our new location offers 84 acres of space for us to spread out and do things that were not possible with the limited footprint we had in the past,” Mosaic Arts board member Carol Faltynski said in a news release. “As an art and education advocacy organization, we are excited to expand our offerings.”

News that the free art fair and festival is leaving its home of 40 years came as a surprise to many. Since its inception in 1982, it has been synonymous with downtown on the last weekend of August.

"A number of new features” in the works for the 41st Artstreet from Aug. 26 to 28 will be revealed in coming months, according to the release. One of the new attractions is professional sand sculptures along Ashwaubomay Lake.

In the past, the three-day juried art fair has showcased the works of roughly 200 artists, along with area performing artists, community groups and bands, in the general area of Cherry, Washington and Adams streets. During some of its peak years, it has attracted an estimated 75,000 people, with free parking available on nearby streets and in city lots and ramps.

At Ashwaubomay Park, there will be parking on site as well as free parking at the nearby Brown County Fairgrounds, Mosaic said. Free shuttles will run from the fairgrounds to the park.

Faltynski thanked Green Bay and downtown businesses for their support of Artstreet through the years.

“It was wonderful to be downtown,” she said in the release. “Our organization, the artists, vendors and the public have a lot of good memories from our 40 years there. Now we’re looking forward to creating new memories as we grow in our new location.”

Mosaic Arts is a nonprofit organization that supports the work of artists, arts and cultural organizations and fosters arts education in the Green Bay area. Artstreet is its primary fundraiser.

Contact Kendra Meinert at 920-431-8347 or kmeinert@greenbay.gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KendraMeinert.