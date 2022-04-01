Ruth Bader Ginsberg's art collection will be up for auction in Alexandria, Va.

With its gilded hallways, labyrinth of wood-paneled studies, and soaring central reading room, the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. is home to a total of 171,636,507 items, all catalogued with care for the bookish masses, but on Friday evening, library rules were broken as an after-hours celebration unfolded in the name of Diane von Furstenberg. Fresh from a women’s leadership gathering in Los Angeles, the designer was on hand to accept the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award, celebrating the legacy of the late Supreme Court justice and her fellow leading women who continue to challenge the status quo. Previous recipients have included Agnes Gund and Queen Elizabeth II.
