Alexandria, VA

Ruth Bader Ginsberg's art collection will be up for auction in Alexandria, Va.

By Khalida Volou
WJLA
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg's art collection will be up for grabs in Alexandria. And it's all for a good cause. This Ginsburg caricature that hung in her chamber at the supreme court...

wjla.com

Washingtonian.com

Opera Star Denyce Graves on Her Decades-Long Friendship With Ruth Bader Ginsburg

“It was 1991. She had come to a performance of Rigoletto, and I was singing the role of Maddalena. Martin Feinstein [then director of the Washington National Opera] brought her backstage to meet the artists. It was my birthday, and she was so kind. It wasn’t until much later, when President Clinton was nominating her to the Supreme Court, that I said, ‘Oh, I think that’s the woman I met.’ She was always at the opera—I always encountered her there. She was always at the galas for the operas or other organizations like Wolf Trap. I [came to] consider her a personal friend.
WASHINGTON, DC
Vogue Magazine

In Washington, D.C., Diane von Furstenberg Receives The Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award

With its gilded hallways, labyrinth of wood-paneled studies, and soaring central reading room, the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. is home to a total of 171,636,507 items, all catalogued with care for the bookish masses, but on Friday evening, library rules were broken as an after-hours celebration unfolded in the name of Diane von Furstenberg. Fresh from a women’s leadership gathering in Los Angeles, the designer was on hand to accept the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award, celebrating the legacy of the late Supreme Court justice and her fellow leading women who continue to challenge the status quo. Previous recipients have included Agnes Gund and Queen Elizabeth II.
WASHINGTON, DC
Smithonian

Join the Smithsonian to Honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Please join the National Museum of American History for this free virtual program on March 30th at 6:30 pm ET. In this significant award program and object donation, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be awarded the National Museum of American History's highest honor—the Great Americans Medal—for her enduring impact as a lawyer, jurist, and trailblazer committed to dismantling discrimination to those denied equal justice under the law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
