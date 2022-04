If you are a fan of the movies of the 80s, there is a good chance you have seen at least a few starring Brooke Shields. She is probably best known for her role in The Blue Lagoon, but she did several other movies. Later, she had regular appearances on some very popular TV shows including Friends, That 70s Show, and Nip / Tuck. And, in the mid to late 1990s, starred on her own show, "Suddenly Susan".

MAINE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO