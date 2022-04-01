ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Travis Scott's Playstation Shoes Rank Among the Most Expensive Nike Sneakers Ever Sold

Distractify
Distractify
 14 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

There's no shortage of gimmicks that game publishers and developers have used to promote their latest products. When it comes to PlayStation, the brand previously collaborated with rapper Travis Scott in designing a pair of exclusive PlayStation shoes back in 2020. But don't get your hopes up thinking you'll be able...

www.distractify.com

Comments / 2

Related
sneakernews.com

The CLOT x Nike Flux Dunk Is Set For March 18th Release

Whether adding see-through toe boxes to the Nike Air Max 1 or satin-like material to the Air Jordan 1 Mid, collaborations by CLOT and NIKE, Inc. have always strived for innovation. With the latest joint-effort, the NIKE FLUX DUNK, Edison Chen and company continue the trend. Partly inspired by the...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Air Max 95 OG “Burgundy” Is Releasing Soon

Although the original Air Max 95 “Neon” officially returned in late December 2020, Nike has gate-kept the original grey-schemed originals in the vaults. We’re still lacking a number of OG re-issues, but hopefully this new is indication that our favorite originals from 1995 are making a return.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 "Midnight Navy" Gets A Release Update: Details

A plethora of dope sneakers will be released this year, and many of them will be coming from none other than Jordan Brand. Jumpman is always known for dropping some fire throughout the year, and the Air Jordan 4 is no exception to that rule. Every year, it seemingly gets some incredible new offerings and in 2022, there are certainly some interesting teasers being shown off right now.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Scott
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 6 Black/Chrome Set To Release In November

Look familiar? It should. Back in 2002, Jordan Brand unleashed the first low-top iteration of the Air Jordan 6 in a limited number of colorways for men and women. For the former, a classic Tar Heels colorway and a black/chrome colorway were made available to the public, both of which hold a place in the hearts for long time Jordan fanatics. There’s no denying that both of those colorways would impeccably transfer onto the classic Mid silhouette, and it looks like our wish has been granted for 2022.
APPAREL
POPSUGAR

Halsey's Cutout Crystal Jumpsuit Comes With Seriously Flared Pants

Halsey made a statement at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. On March 22, the About Face creator pulled up to the award show in Los Angeles wearing a show-stopping Andres Sarda Swarovski-covered jumpsuit that commanded attention from every angle. The crystal top featured a black leather underwire and symmetrical cutouts, leaving Halsey's many tattoos on full display. Their outfit had hip cutouts and some seriously flared pants that put a fun spin on the traditional red carpet train. Styled by Law Roach, Halsey paired the outfit with metallic Stuart Weitzman platform heels, silver earrings, and metallic rings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian looks incred in a cutout monokini swimsuit

Kim Kardashian just announced the launch of SKIMS Swim, and believe us when we say she's wearing some *major* beach looks in the campaign. Swimwear is the newest offering from her popular SKIMS shapewear, lingerie, and loungewear line, and fans are already getting in line to shop for their summer holidays.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Devin Booker Explains Why His Relationship With Kendall Jenner Isn't "Hard"

Watch: Inside Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker's New Year's Getaway. Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's romance is a slam dunk. The 25-year-old NBA star recently made a rare comment about his supermodel girlfriend during an interview with the Wall Street Journal. When asked if it's "hard having the spotlight" on their personal lives, Devin gave a surprisingly candid answer.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Shoe#Playstation Store#Mcdonald#Nike Dunk
Footwear News

Ayesha Curry Talks Designing Her First Shoe Collection with JustFab & How Husband Steph Curry Helped in the Process

Click here to read the full article. Ayesha Curry and JustFab are back at it again. After curating a collection last year, Curry has embarked into the design world, launching her own collaboration filled with footwear and apparel. Available now, the Ayesha x JustFab spring collection is inspired by the ’70s, with items titled after Black feminist contemporaries. Memorable names include Maya, for poet Maya Angelou, Nina for singer Nina Simone and Toni for author Toni Morrison. “To honor these women in history who have have paved the way and done tremendous things, I think was the smallest thing that I could...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Did Dua Lipa Wear Her Halter Top Upside-Down?

After wearing an all-red fuzzy matching set for a ride on a private jet, Dua Lipa leaned into another bright red outfit for her latest Instagram gallery. And though it was decidedly less glam thanks to the lack of plush captain's chair, the outfit was just as head-scratching, with a tomato soup-hued top that looked like a halter top flipped upside-down. The top featured strings hanging from the bottom and high-cut sides, which showed off huge swathes of her hips courtesy of her ultra low-rise, light wash jeans.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

J.Lo's pink Versace gown and big bouffant hair, plus more fashion flashbacks from the 2002 Oscars

On March 27, 2022, the Oscars will return for the 94th time. In honor of Hollywood's big night celebrating both incredible acting and decadent fashion, Wonderwall.com is rewinding to 2002 to see what the stars wore to the 74th Annual Academy Awards, starting with J.Lo… Presenter Jennifer Lopez looked stunning in a blush pink curve-hugging Versace dress with a bustier-style bodice. Her voluminous curls pulled off her face upped the look's drama.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Celebrities
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 13 “University Blue” Releasing In December 2022

The Air Jordan 13, one of the 10 top-selling sneakers of 2021, is looking to make the list again in 2022. That’ll be achieved with the help of some attractive Retro releases like the upcoming Air Jordan 13 “Del Sol”, the Jordan 13 “Court Purple” from earlier this year, and this upcoming December release of the Air Jordan 13 “University Blue”.
APPAREL
Daily Mail

'There are children starving...' Kris Jenner is blasted for flaunting $20,000 DISH ROOM - complete with $640 Gucci teapot and $550 Hermès tableware - as Instagram users snap that she should 'put food on those plates and feed Skid Row'

Kris Jenner has come under fire for flaunting her lavish $20,000 dish room - complete with a $640 Gucci teapot and a $550 Hermès tableware - while 'children are starving' and 'people are dying.'. The businesswoman and matriarch of the well-known Kardashian family, 66, gave fans a glimpse of...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Stylists Agree: This Is The Worst Hair Trend To Follow For Women Over 50

As you grow older, it can be valuable to find a haircut and style that not only makes you feel confident, but also accentuates your best features so you can look great. Depending on your face shape and other factors some cuts may flatter your face more than others, and there are some trendy styles that may be worth avoiding because of the areas of the face they highlight.
HAIR CARE
PopSugar

Dua Lipa's Orange Gown Has the Most Dramatic Thigh-High Slit

Dua Lipa is currently touring the world for her "Future Nostalgia" Tour, but she managed to find time to take a break. During her downtime in Phoenix, Lipa explored the rocky landscape and, of course, wore a multitude of stylish outfits along the way. Lipa posted a picture of herself...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

This Clean Nike Air Max 95 Features Multiple Colorful Swooshes

The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t the focal point of this year’s Air Max Day, but it has helped build buzz around the fictional holiday via a handful of new, compelling colorways. Recently, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design emerged in a predominantly white ensemble complete with neon hits. Reminiscent of the model’s original colorway, neon green flair animates the lace loops, though in a much bolder fashion on the upcoming pair. Furthermore, miniature swoosh logos on the lateral heel indulge in a mix of neon and muted tones, as well as a stacked arrangement. Possibly part of a larger Nike Sportswear collection, the Air Max 95‘s non-standard makeover also drops underfoot, as visible Air units don disparate colors between forefoot and heel chambers. Surrounding foam material throughout the midsole deviate from the entire color palette to introduce a navy tone into the mix.
APPAREL
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
129K+
Followers
20K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy