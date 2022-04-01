Travis Scott's Playstation Shoes Rank Among the Most Expensive Nike Sneakers Ever Sold

Look familiar? It should. Back in 2002, Jordan Brand unleashed the first low-top iteration of the Air Jordan 6 in a limited number of colorways for men and women. For the former, a classic Tar Heels colorway and a black/chrome colorway were made available to the public, both of which hold a place in the hearts for long time Jordan fanatics. There’s no denying that both of those colorways would impeccably transfer onto the classic Mid silhouette, and it looks like our wish has been granted for 2022.

APPAREL ・ 18 DAYS AGO