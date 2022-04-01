North Idaho Now podcast Episode 120: Headlines from 3/30 thru 4/1

World-record holder for the most Smith River floats in the over-70 age category, R. Romer Brown has left his corporeal form for the next adventure down the river Styx. Hoping to live 80 years, Romer was on his 80th trip around the sun when he passed in late February at the age of 79 years, 5 months, 12 days. Though born in Kellogg, Idaho, to Jane Teller and Robert Brown on September 14th, 1942, his mother’s family was from Kingston, New York, and that’s where he was baptized in 1947. Romer spent the bulk of his life in Northern Idaho and recalled struggling to breathe while playing baseball as a kid in Kellogg - his throat burning as he stood in left field near the silver mine smelter. That didn’t keep him from working as a mine guide for tourists in the summer. Romer graduated high school as the only Catholic kid, from St Martin’s, in Lacey, Washington. Continuing his studies at Oregon State University, as an Alpha Tau Omega member and ROTC cadet, Romer earned a Bachelor of Science/Social Science in 1965. Following in his father’s career path, he attended law school, earning a Juris Doctor degree at University of Denver in 1968. Continuing with ROTC through law school, Romer gained the rank of First Lieutenant by graduation. After Romer was admitted to the Idaho State Bar in September of ’68, he enlisted in the US Army, as the American War in Vietnam was ramping up. In hindsight, this was brilliant as his birth date was drawn 001 of the 1969 Selective Services Draft. Romer’s first assignment with an armor maintenance battalion, was to run a tank repair shop. Romer admitted to having zero familiarity maintaining anything, but quickly figured out it was just managing part orders and doing paperwork. Romer then completed a tour of duty in Vietnam as a general’s aide in Ho Chi Minh City, often accompanying the general to see much of the tropical country by helicopter or driving a jeep. His most memorable experience of the American War in Vietnam, was being in an outdoor shower stall while incoming mortar shells went off nearby and having to hug the ground, naked, as explosions eroded his hearing. Prior to being honorably discharged, he gained a rank of Captain and earned a Bronze Star. Before returning to Idaho, Romer traveled around Europe on his own, igniting a travel bug that he would itch often in his life. Though he traveled as far away as the Cook Islands and Fiji, Romer more often opted closer to home, and most often in the woods, with life-long friends while camping, fishing and hiking.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO