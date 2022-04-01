ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonner County, ID

North Idaho Now podcast Episode 120: Headlines from 3/30 thru 4/1

By CHANSE WATSON
Coeur d'Alene Press
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Sheep Sporting Goods, Hecla Mining Company, and Mad Bomber Brewing Co. In this episode of the North Idaho Now Podcast, Chanse Watson takes you through the latest news coming out...

Good News Network

Good News Gurus Podcast Returns! Season 3, Ep.1

Geri and Anthony return to podcasting, talking about changes for GNN, a new podcast called Livin’ Good Currency, and our favorite good news stories of the week… Recorded on March 11, 2022. REVIEW and Subscribe to the show on iTunes—or Podbean, or on Spotify. SIGN UP for...
Coeur d'Alene Press

No time to doze on info superhighway

"Believe nothing, no matter where you read it or who has said it, not even if I have said it, unless it agrees with your own reason and your own common sense." — Buddha. Buddha might just as well have been talking about social and traditional media. With a...
Coeur d'Alene Press

Echoes of Americana

Undeterred by a blustery night, locals filed into the Schuler Performing Arts Center on the North Idaho College campus March 23 to witness a stirring sort of air: the NIC Wind Symphony performing “Echoes of Americana.”. Filled to nearly two-thirds capacity, the hall rang with a particular quality of...
9to5Mac

Spotify is testing its podcast discovery feature, Podz, on its platform￼

According to Statista, Spotify is the most popular app to listen to podcasts in the US. Last year, it acquired podcast discovery platform Podz for nearly $50 million to help expedite the platform’s investment in podcasts. Spotify is now testing a feature that utilizes Podz’s technology to help users discover new podcasts.
Coeur d'Alene Press

R. Romer Brown, 79

World-record holder for the most Smith River floats in the over-70 age category, R. Romer Brown has left his corporeal form for the next adventure down the river Styx. Hoping to live 80 years, Romer was on his 80th trip around the sun when he passed in late February at the age of 79 years, 5 months, 12 days. Though born in Kellogg, Idaho, to Jane Teller and Robert Brown on September 14th, 1942, his mother’s family was from Kingston, New York, and that’s where he was baptized in 1947. Romer spent the bulk of his life in Northern Idaho and recalled struggling to breathe while playing baseball as a kid in Kellogg - his throat burning as he stood in left field near the silver mine smelter. That didn’t keep him from working as a mine guide for tourists in the summer. Romer graduated high school as the only Catholic kid, from St Martin’s, in Lacey, Washington. Continuing his studies at Oregon State University, as an Alpha Tau Omega member and ROTC cadet, Romer earned a Bachelor of Science/Social Science in 1965. Following in his father’s career path, he attended law school, earning a Juris Doctor degree at University of Denver in 1968. Continuing with ROTC through law school, Romer gained the rank of First Lieutenant by graduation. After Romer was admitted to the Idaho State Bar in September of ’68, he enlisted in the US Army, as the American War in Vietnam was ramping up. In hindsight, this was brilliant as his birth date was drawn 001 of the 1969 Selective Services Draft. Romer’s first assignment with an armor maintenance battalion, was to run a tank repair shop. Romer admitted to having zero familiarity maintaining anything, but quickly figured out it was just managing part orders and doing paperwork. Romer then completed a tour of duty in Vietnam as a general’s aide in Ho Chi Minh City, often accompanying the general to see much of the tropical country by helicopter or driving a jeep. His most memorable experience of the American War in Vietnam, was being in an outdoor shower stall while incoming mortar shells went off nearby and having to hug the ground, naked, as explosions eroded his hearing. Prior to being honorably discharged, he gained a rank of Captain and earned a Bronze Star. Before returning to Idaho, Romer traveled around Europe on his own, igniting a travel bug that he would itch often in his life. Though he traveled as far away as the Cook Islands and Fiji, Romer more often opted closer to home, and most often in the woods, with life-long friends while camping, fishing and hiking.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

From marshmallows to management

You may know Jack Riggs of Coeur d’Alene as a former state senator who became lieutenant governor under Dirk Kempthorne. Or as a former CEO of Pita Pit USA. Or as a former ER doc who, in 1986, founded the North Idaho Immediate Care Center. But you’d have to...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Signing photos April 1, 2022

Post Falls High senior Sophia Solberg recently signed a letter of intent to play softball at North Idaho College. In the front from left are Andrea St. Louis, Sophia Solberg and Gracie St. Louis and back row from left, Katy Sinn, Mike Cavanagh, Holly Gleaves, Dan Dement, Tony St. Louis, Tony Walls and Levi Wullenwaber.
POST FALLS, ID

