USPS customers say they can’t find mail or PO boxes after midtown location closes

ATLANTA — Some metro Atlanta residents say their mail is missing

The postal service moved a midtown Atlanta branch just a few blocks, but it’s left customers with a host of problems.

Some customers told Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray that they are getting to the post office and finding their mail is missing.

Others are having trouble even finding it because the address is on Peachtree Street but there’s no post office and no signage.

The longtime midtown post office that was on West Peachtree Street is now closed to make way for a new Atlanta skyscraper.

But some longtime customers say the problem is their mail disappeared in the move.

“You know, it was like an Easter egg hunt for your mail. It was really ridiculous, right?” customer Latonya Pouncey said.

Pouncey said she was sent to four different locations looking for her mail. She finally ended up at the new post office location just a few blocks away from the old.

She told Gray that she travels for work and has maintained a P.O. box at the midtown post office for more than 15 years.

“I said, ‘Can I just get my mail? Please just give me my mail.’” So then she looked at this little sheet and said, “We sent your mail back to sender.” “Are you kidding me?” Pouncey said.

The post office is changing all the P.O. box numbers in the move and acknowledges some people’s mail has disappeared, telling us in a statement:

“Although the Postal Service took steps to ensure a smooth transition, including providing instructions to P.O. Box holders, some unforeseen issues arose. Customers should be assured the Postal Service is not withholding their mail. We are making all mail available as quickly as possible.”

Some customers are also having trouble even finding the new post office. It has a Peachtree Street address to the lobby of this office tower. The post office entrance is actually on Juniper Street.

A postal service spokesperson told Gray that the local management is aware of the problems and is working to fix them, including adding extra staff on-site to help customers track down their mail and get their P.O. boxes switched over.

