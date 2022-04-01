ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

USPS customers say they can’t find mail or PO boxes after midtown location closes

By Justin Gray, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 10 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kksWg_0ewx0whb00

ATLANTA — Some metro Atlanta residents say their mail is missing

The postal service moved a midtown Atlanta branch just a few blocks, but it’s left customers with a host of problems.

Some customers told Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray that they are getting to the post office and finding their mail is missing.

Others are having trouble even finding it because the address is on Peachtree Street but there’s no post office and no signage.

The longtime midtown post office that was on West Peachtree Street is now closed to make way for a new Atlanta skyscraper.

But some longtime customers say the problem is their mail disappeared in the move.

“You know, it was like an Easter egg hunt for your mail. It was really ridiculous, right?” customer Latonya Pouncey said.

Pouncey said she was sent to four different locations looking for her mail. She finally ended up at the new post office location just a few blocks away from the old.

She told Gray that she travels for work and has maintained a P.O. box at the midtown post office for more than 15 years.

“I said, ‘Can I just get my mail? Please just give me my mail.’” So then she looked at this little sheet and said, “We sent your mail back to sender.” “Are you kidding me?” Pouncey said.

The post office is changing all the P.O. box numbers in the move and acknowledges some people’s mail has disappeared, telling us in a statement:

“Although the Postal Service took steps to ensure a smooth transition, including providing instructions to P.O. Box holders, some unforeseen issues arose. Customers should be assured the Postal Service is not withholding their mail. We are making all mail available as quickly as possible.”

Some customers are also having trouble even finding the new post office. It has a Peachtree Street address to the lobby of this office tower. The post office entrance is actually on Juniper Street.

A postal service spokesperson told Gray that the local management is aware of the problems and is working to fix them, including adding extra staff on-site to help customers track down their mail and get their P.O. boxes switched over.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

Outdoor mail boxes at downtown post office temporarily closed

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The outdoor mail boxes at the downtown post office are temporarily closed. The boxes “may have sustained damages, and as a result, mail could not be securely deposited,” according to a statement from the U.S. Postal Service. The timeframe for repairs or replacements...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WREG

Snail mail: USPS delays blamed on staffing shortage

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Residents across Memphis are calling in to complain about delays with the United States Postal Service. A worker at the Raleigh station told us the delays were due to a current staffing shortage. Katie Jones has called this Raleigh neighborhood home for 15 years. She said more people are becoming frustrated with the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS 46

‘No comment’: USPS postmasters won’t respond to mail theft problems

DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) - More than a dozen people have filed mail-related reports with Duluth Police over the last three months. That includes reports of check washing and missing mail. As part of an ongoing series, CBS46 investigative reporter Rachel Polansky went to the Postal Inspection Service looking for answers...
DULUTH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Fortune

As of next month, there will be just 3 Kmarts left in the U.S.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Kmart’s famous blue light is getting really, really dim. The once omnipresent retailer will see its number of U.S. locations drop to three next month, with...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#Midtown Atlanta#Mail Delivery#The Postal Service#Channel 2#P O
KOKI FOX 23

New Report: The #1 Department Store for Customer Satisfaction in America

Customers of department and discount stores are most satisfied with the convenience of retailers’ store hours and the quality of their mobile apps, according to the latest study from the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI). In the ACSI's Retail and Consumer Shipping Study 2021-2022, those attributes scored the highest...
RETAIL
Newnan Times-Herald

Neighborhood angry over proposed extended-stay hotel

Residents of a subdivision on the east side of Newnan are fuming as a proposed extended stay hotel has been proposed right in the middle of it, and have asked for more input in the process. A group of residents last Thursday held a vigil on the corner of Thomaston...
NEWNAN, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
News Break
Politics
Reuters

Walmart plans to hire over 50,000 U.S. workers in Q1

March 16 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) said on Wednesday it plans to hire more than 50,000 workers in the United States in the first quarter, as the U.S. retailer looks to bolster its fulfillment centers and stores. Walmart said the new hires would fill roles at its stores, clubs,...
BUSINESS
fordauthority.com

USPS Places Order For First Batch Of Ford Powered Mail Carriers

There’s been a surprising amount of drama in the year since the United States Postal Service awarded Oshkosh Defense the contract to build the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle. As Ford Authority previously explained, the EPA heavily criticized the contract, calling its draft analysis flawed. Since then, U.S. lawmakers have pushed for the contract to undergo a review and have appealed to Oshkosh Defense to disclose more details about the contract. Despite the pushback, the USPS decided to forge ahead with the original terms of the deal, and has announced the first procurement order, with the vast amount of carriers slated to be Ford powered vehicles.
INDUSTRY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
133K+
Followers
97K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy