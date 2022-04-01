ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerfield, FL

Woman armed with knife threatens manager at Walmart in Summerfield

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman armed with a knife was arrested after allegedly threatening a manager at the Walmart in Summerfield. Brandy Joe McGowan, 32, of Webster, was holding a knife in her right hand as she stood near...

www.villages-news.com

Comments / 7

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Police looking for man that threatened people with knife

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Police said they are looking for a man who stole a bike and threatened people with a knife. When the store's Loss Prevention caught up to the suspect he pulled out a knife and threatened people. Loss prevention backed off so nobody got hurt and the suspect left. If you know The post Salinas Police looking for man that threatened people with knife appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
WSMV

Man allegedly threatens Walmart employee

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Police said they are looking for a man Tuesday who allegedly displayed a firearm at a Walmart as he and a woman exited the store. Clarksville Police said they are investigating an aggravated assault on March 17th at the Walmart located at 3050 Wilma Rudolph Blvd.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WCJB

Ocala Police arrest four members of an organized fraud ring

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Four people are behind bars after Ocala police say they busted a fraud ring. According to Ocala Police, Chelsea Mulcahy, Christopher Kozlowski, Travis Hunter, and Anthony Shelly-Shumate are all facing charges of organized fraud and criminal use of a personal ID. Police say the four booked...
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summerfield, FL
Summerfield, FL
Crime & Safety
Marion County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, FL
City
Webster, FL
Black Enterprise

North Carolina Prisoner Serving Time for Killing Toddler Killed by Inmates

A man who was convicted of murdering a toddler has been killed in a North Carolina prison by a group of inmates, according to prison officials. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) released a statement pertaining to the incident that took place on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have stated that Semajs Short, who was 24, was attacked by a group of prisoners housed at Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor. The group of men ended up killing him in an attack that took place at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday.
WINDSOR, NC
FOX Carolina

‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old shot killed in school shooting releases statement

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a student has died and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School. A school resource officer at Tanglewood Middle School requested emergency backup just before 12:30 p.m. when deputies said a 12-year-old student was shot. Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson was transported to the hospital.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pocketknife#The Knife
The Independent

Man tried to save girlfriend after freak wave sent her overboard in Florida boating accident

A 22-year-old New Hampshire woman who died Saturday in a boating accident while vacationing in Florida is being mourned by friends and family in her small town community of Nashua.Lindsey Partridge and her boyfriend Jacob Smith, 24, had taken a small boat out for the afternoon but conditions in the Atlantic proved too dicey for the pair to navigate as she was soon swept into the water by a wave. Mr Smith, who was left uninjured from the accident, tried to save his partner after she’d gone overboard, local news outlet BocaNewsNow reported. “He turned the boat around and couldn’t...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
WCJB

UPDATE: Lake Butler man who shot 3 people is now a nationwide manhunt

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - In a TV20 news update, the search for the man deputies say shot three people in Lake Butler is now a nationwide manhunt. Union County Sheriff’s Deputies say The US Marshals Fugitive Unit is joining the search for 56-year old Anthony George. Investigators have warrants for George allowing for his arrest and extradition from anywhere in the country.
LAKE BUTLER, FL
The Independent

Alligator killed after it was filmed trying to bite woman’s paddleboard in Florida

An alligator caught on video intimidating a paddleboarder in Florida has been killed after authorities determined it posed a possible threat to humans. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the alligator was caught on 22 February and removed from the Silver Springs State Park, where paddleboarder Vicky Baker, 60, had a scary encounter with the 11-foot, 10-inch gator in September of last year. The alligator was shot in the head, according to Fresh Take Florida, and its body, hide, and meat were processed, state officials said. The action was greenlit following the release of video and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy