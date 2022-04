TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As the East Texas Winter fades, and we move into the Spring the temperatures will progressively get warmer, and with it comes the emergence of insects. From mosquitoes to roaches, ants, fleas and ticks, and termites, any number of seasonal pests are on the way and exterminators are saying not to wait until they arrive to treat for them.

ANIMALS ・ 18 DAYS AGO