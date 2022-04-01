ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Cardinals' Blake Parker: Reassigned to minor-league camp

CBS Sports
 14 hours ago

Parker was reassigned to minor-league spring training Friday. Parker joined the Cardinals...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

The Cardinals scored 29 runs in Albert Pujols’ first game back

The St. Louis Cardinals unloaded on the Nationals in Albert Pujols’ first game back, scoring 29 runs in an absolute rout. Cardinals fans know better than anyone the power of Albert Pujols over a baseball team. You could say they got a reminder of it on Wednesday when the team legend made his long-awaited return to action in a St. Louis jersey.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Parker
The Spun

Buccaneers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
NFL
Cleveland.com

Why Andres Gimenez over Gabriel Arias? Myles Straw endorses Amed Rosario in LF– Terry Pluto’s Goodyear Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after walking through the Guardians clubhouse and realizing this team is even younger than I thought:. 1. Some fans wanted to know why Andres Gimenez is still in major-league camp while phenom Gabriel Arias was sent to the minors. How about this: At 23, Gimenez is the veteran compared to the 22-year-old Arias. It’s more than age, but it makes the point of how the Guardians are expected to be the youngest team in MLB again this season.
MLB
FOX Sports

White Sox SS Tim Anderson suspended for 1st 2 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will serve a two-game suspension when the season starts next week for making contact with umpire Tim Timmons during the ninth inning of a game on Sept. 27. Anderson appealed when the penalty, which originally included a three-game suspension,...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Triple A Memphis
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Continues big spring with homer

Mateo went 2-for-3 with a home run -- his second of the spring -- and a base hit Wednesday in the Orioles' Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays. Mateo was expected to compete for a utility role at the onset of camp, but he may have cemented himself as the frontrunner for the Orioles' Opening Day shortstop job by this point. According to Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com, manager Brandon Hyde said earlier Wednesday that he intended to stock the lineup with regular players for the final week of spring training, so Mateo's inclusion in the starting nine against the Blue Jays is seemingly a good sign of where he stands with the Orioles. Mateo, who entered Wednesday with an 1.035 OPS to go along with one stolen base through seven spring games, continued to build on that performance with another two-hit effort. Though Mateo committed his second error of the spring when he dropped a popout, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun notes that the 26-year-old atoned for the gaffe by making two potential run-saving plays in the field. Mateo has typically hit out of bottom half of the order in most of his starts this spring, but that shouldn't put too much of a limit on his running opportunities while he's part of an Orioles lineup that could struggle to generate runs.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Hunter Greene: Rotation chances improving

Greene's chances of making the Opening Day roster increased on Tuesday with the Reds' various roster moves, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "They definitely both feel like they belong. They're making a great impression. They're pitching like they belong and they do. It's just about making sure it's the right time," manager David Bell said about Greene and Nick Lodolo.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Jason Adam: Having impressive spring

Adam threw a scoreless inning with three strikeouts in Friday's spring training win over Boston. "(He) continues to impress," manager Kevin Cash told the Tampa Bay Times. "The fastball, but obviously the off-speed pitches that he's just gaining a lot of confidence with." Adam is making a strong case to...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Orioles' Bruce Zimmermann: Strengthens case for rotation

Zimmermann allowed one unearned run on one hit and struck out two over three innings in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Rays. He posted zero walks. Zimmermann has logged five innings across two spring starts, with Wednesday's being the far better of the two after his first one was delayed by a stomach bug. Manager Brandon Hyde designated John Means, Jordan Lyles and Tyler Wells as part of the Orioles' rotation to begin the 2022 campaign, leaving Zimmermann and a handful of other pitchers to compete for two spots. The 27-year-old southpaw posted a 5.04 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 56:22 K:BB across 64.1 innings in 14 appearances (13 starts) last season. At least initially, he may need to work with a piggyback reliever until he can get more fully stretched out after a condensed spring training.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Could snag roster spot

Raleigh, who's hitting .278 with a home run and three RBI in nine Cactus League games, could be one of three catchers to make the Opening Day roster, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. The 25-year-old backstop has shown some solid improvement at the plate this spring after producing a .180/.223/.309...
MLB
theScore

Shildt still hurt by Cardinals exit: 'I have a broken heart'

Mike Shildt is beginning the second act of his career as a member of the San Diego Padres' coaching staff, but the erstwhile St. Louis Cardinals manager still thinks about his abrupt dismissal. "I have a broken heart," Shildt told Bob Nightengale of the USA Today. "It still hurts. It...
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Likely starter at keystone

Odor has gone 1-for-14 across five Grapefruit League games. Odor signed with the Orioles in November, joining a crowded infield of prospects and veterans seeking an everyday role. Despite the poor hitting in spring, Odor is expected to open the season as the starting second baseman. He hit a lackluster .202/.286/.379 with 15 home runs, 39 RBI and 42 runs scored in 102 games with the Yankees last season. There's more opportunity to play in Baltimore with Ramon Urias likely to handle third base while Jorge Mateo is in line to be the starting shortstop. Still, if Odor can't get the bat going, the versatility of the Orioles' infield could eventually see him shuffled to a reserve or platoon role.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Appointed to rotation

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Lyles will start the team's second game of the season April 9 in Tampa Bay, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Though he owns a 5.24 ERA over 182 career MLB starts between stops with the Astros, Rockies, Padres, Brewers, Pirates and Rangers, Lyles will begin the season as the Orioles' No. 2 starter due mainly to the lack of appealing alternatives in the rotation. While he was with Texas a year ago, Lyles offered little fantasy value aside from eating innings, as he surrendered an MLB-high 38 home runs en route to a 5.15 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 180 frames. The move to the historically hitter-friendly Camden Yards may not dramatically help him in limiting home runs, even though the Orioles have implemented dimension changes to their home park in an effort to make the field more favorable for pitchers.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Trevor Gott: Makes Opening Day roster

Gott has made the Brewers' Opening Day roster, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Gott's last MLB experience came in 2020, when he allowed 13 runs in 11.2 innings of relief. He owns a 5.01 ERA in 140 career innings at the highest level.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Dan Straily: Won't make Opening Day roster

Straily was reassigned to minor-league camp Friday. Straily joined the Diamondbacks as a non-roster invitee in February following a successful two-year stint in Korea, but he failed to make his case for a roster spot this spring. His 8.68 ERA in 9.1 Cactus League innings was quite poor, though it did at least come with 12 strikeouts against just three walks. He'll head to the minors to try to prove himself worthy of his first major-league opportunity since 2019.
MLB
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Officially done for season

Crouse (hand) won't play again this season, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Given that Crouse has a broken hand and the Coyotes are nowhere near the playoff race, it makes sense he won't be rushed back. The 24-year-old winger isn't expected to miss training camp for the 2022-23 campaign. He finished this season with 34 points, 181 hits, 131 shots on net and 52 PIM and could be a top-six option for the Coyotes next year.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy