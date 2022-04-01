ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

The Hubble, About to Be Outclassed, Is Still Making Record-Setting Discoveries

By Jeffrey Kluger
TIME
TIME
 14 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45U0jF_0ewwzt7r00

There are people in their 30s who have never lived in a world without the Hubble Space Telescope peering into the cosmos. The venerable observatory was launched in April 1990, back when George H.W. Bush was in the White House, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was the number one box office hit, and gas went for a buck a gallon . It’s only fitting then that this week, the very old telescope made a very important discovery of an exceedingly old star—the oldest, indeed, that’s ever been detected.

As NASA announced , a new paper published in Nature reports that Hubble has spotted a star that is a staggering 12.9 billion years old, meaning it existed when the universe was only 7% of its current age. The previous record holder , spotted by Hubble in 2018, was a comparatively young 9 billion years old, shining when the universe was 30% of its current age.

The new star, dubbed Earendel, which means “morning star” in Old English, does not even exist anymore—its light has been traveling to us over the past nearly 13 billion years, long after the star itself has winked out. The late Earendel might not have been detected at all if it weren’t for a trick of physics and optics known as gravitational lensing. Originally posited by Albert Einstein, gravitational lensing occurs when light from a distant object passes around a closer massive object (like a star). The gravity of the intervening object acts like a sort of lens, distorting and magnifying the image of the more distant one.

In this case, the lens was not just another star or even a galaxy, but an entire galactic cluster. Earendel’s position in space is especially fortuitous, with its light passing directly over a discrete ripple in spacetime—known as a “caustic”—caused by the cluster. The caustic, in a sense, magnified the magnification, making the star appear to shine all the brighter.

“Normally at these distances, entire galaxies look like small smudges, with the light from millions of stars blending together,” Brian Welch, an astronomer with Johns Hopkins University and the lead author of the paper, told NASA. “The galaxy hosting this star has been magnified and distorted by gravitational lensing into a long crescent.”

Welch and his colleagues have determined that Earendel was about 50 times the mass of our sun and millions of times as bright. It also would have been made up exclusively of hydrogen and helium, lacking any of the heavy metals that exist in the more modern universe. As such, Earendel is what NASA calls “the first evidence of the legendary Population III stars,” which are the first stars to have lit their nuclear furnaces after the Big Bang.

Earendel may have been Hubble’s to find, but the aging telescope will now pass the work of studying the object in greater detail onto the brand new James Webb Space Telescope, which was purpose-built to observe in the infrared spectrum in which the ancient star principally shines. Indeed, Webb will do even more than that.

“With Webb we will see stars even farther than Earendel,” Welch told NASA. “I would love to see Webb break Earendel’s distance record.”

This story originally appeared in TIME Space, our weekly newsletter covering all things space. You can sign up here.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
TIME
TIME

56K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

10M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Daily Mail

Helium-3 is leaking from Earth's core, scientists discover, adding evidence to the theory that our planet formed in a solar nebula billons of years ago

Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium gas, has been found leaking out of the Earth's core, adding evidence to the theory the planet formed in a solar nebula. Some natural processes can produce helium-3, but it is made primarily in nebulae - massive, spinning clouds of gas and dust, with most traced back to the Big Bang.
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Hubble used two instruments to image this beautiful galaxy

This week’s image from the Hubble Space Telescope is striking: The beautiful galaxy NCG 1097, as captured using two of Hubble’s instruments working in tandem. This barred spiral galaxy is located 48 million light-years away, in the constellation of Fornax, and has a twisted shape caused by gravitational interactions with a nearby companion galaxy called NCG 1097A.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Welch
Person
Albert Einstein
Space.com

Hubble telescope captures spectacular laser-like jet from infant star (photo)

The Hubble Space Telescope captured a laser-like jet that represents a "tantrum" being thrown by an infant star. The outburst came from a very young star just starting its evolution, and the image shows a jet of gas traveling supersonically. The glow you see in the image comes from the jet colliding with gas and dust around the star, officials at the European Space Agency (ESA) wrote in an image description on Monday (March 7).
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hubble Space Telescope#Galaxy#Discoveries#The White House#Nature
Space.com

James Webb Space Telescope spotted by Europe's Gaia spacecraft 1 million miles from Earth (photo)

A star-charting spacecraft spotted NASA's James Webb Space Telescope while both were working in deep space. The European Space Agency's Gaia mission and the James Webb Space Telescope both orbit around Earth-sun Lagrange point 2, or L2, a gravitationally stable point between the sun and Earth that is roughly 930,000 miles (1.5 million kilometers) from Earth. And on Feb. 18, Gaia managed to spot the newcomer and catch an image of it on the first try.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

5,000 exoplanets! NASA confirms big milestone for planetary science

Our tally of strange, new worlds just reached 5,000. Astronomers have added the 5,000th alien world to the NASA Exoplanet Archive, officials with the agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California announced on Monday (March 21). The milestone comes amid a surge of recent discoveries and the promise of...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
Digital Trends

Hubble captures an elegant spiral galaxy 60 million light-years away

This week’s image from the Hubble Space Telescope shows the spiral galaxy NGC 4571, located 60 million light-years away in the constellation of Coma Berenices, and was captured using Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 instrument. “This image comes from a large program of observations designed to produce a...
ASTRONOMY
Freethink

NASA shares stunning star image taken by Webb telescope

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (Webb) just hit a major milestone — and it looks like the epic spacecraft is going to work even better than expected. “More than 20 years ago, the Webb team set out to build the most powerful telescope that anyone has ever put in space and came up with an audacious optical design to meet demanding science goals,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s associate administrator for science. “Today we can say that design is going to deliver.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Indy100

Astronomers spot mysterious 'radio circles' in space

There are always new discoveries to be made when it comes to the final frontier and yet another strange phenomenon has been captured and researched by astronomers. Detailed images of Odd Radio Circles (ORCs) were captured by the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory’s MeerKAT radio telescope and revealed in a press release on Tuesday, in collaboration with the Australian science agency, CSIRO. The images are an important step in astronomers' journey to learn more about ORCs, which were only discovered two years ago with the Australian SKA Pathfinder Telescope. Only about five radio circles have ever been revealed in...
ASTRONOMY
Fox News

James Webb space telescope's image of star gets photobombed by galaxies

NASA’s new space telescope has gazed into the distant universe and shown perfect vision: a spiky image of a faraway star photobombed by thousands of ancient galaxies. The image released Wednesday from the James Webb Space Telescope is a test shot — not an official science observation — to see how its 18 hexagonal mirrors worked together for a single coordinated image taken 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) away from Earth. Officials said it worked better than expected.
ASTRONOMY
Freethink

ESA space telescope snaps pic of new NASA neighbor

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is turning out to be a photogenic spacecraft. In the three months since its launch, Webb has already sent back two selfies, and now we have a photo of the space telescope taken from the perspective of its neighbor: the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Gaia observatory.
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

What Makes Us Conscious to China’s Lunar Base and Hubble Rival (Planet Earth Report)

Today’s stories range from RNA “evolution” breakthrough offers new clues on the origins of life to Elon Musk could spawn the first post-humans to a whales’ tale of climate change to the dreams of Earth’s species, and much more. The Planet Earth Report provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species.
ASTRONOMY
TIME

TIME

56K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy