After being postponed due to last weekend's snow storm, The Scranton St Patrick's Day Parade steps off tomorrow morning at 11:45 in downtown Scranton. The County of Lackawanna Transit System (COLTS) will offer free rides on all routes to its customers on Parade Day. This includes passengers on fixed route buses and ADA paratransit vans. COLTS will have some buses on detoured routes. and a reminder from PA State police, local police and PennDOT to celebrate safely and don't drink and drive.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO