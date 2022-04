Bars of soapPhoto by Auriela Bouris (Creative Commons) When you think of soap, you don't typically think of lives being changed. But that's exactly what Hope Soap is doing. The owner of Hope Soap is Nathan Walden. Nathan once struggled with a skin issue called dermatitis. After years of doctors appointments, testing, and medication, he decided to create his own remedy.

AKRON, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO