American corporate strategy is failing. If a business is not performing well in a certain area—such as not being able to penetrate a certain market—great attention and effort is paid to change that, and quickly. The leaders may drive that change, but everyone would own it and be on board. Yet when it comes to Black women leaders and their lack of representation within the corporate world, why isn’t the same energy, focus, and strategy employed? To say that this is an area where companies are not performing well would be an understatement, and because of that, companies are losing out.

ECONOMY ・ 20 DAYS AGO