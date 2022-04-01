ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

CARE House of the Pee Dee’s pinwheel gardens raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month

By Jack Bilyeu
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 14 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cng7b_0ewwxyT400

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Friday, 729 pinwheels spun on the CARE House of the Pee Dee’s front lawn, each representing a child the center helped last year.

“The blue pinwheel is the national symbol for child abuse prevention,” said Meg Temple, the center’s executive director. “Blue was chosen because it is the color of bruises. The pinwheel- if you think about a kid who is playing with a pinwheel, it is the idea of a carefree childhood, which is what every child deserves.”

The CARE House of the Pee Dee, a children’s advocacy center that offers services like forensic interviews, medical exams and therapy to children who have been abused, aims to raise awareness with a new project.

According to the National Children’s Alliance, around 700,000 children are abused every year- that’s 1% of children nationwide.

Friday marked the first day of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

This year, the center is giving others the chance to bring home a pinwheel garden of their own for the first time. Packages cost $100 and contains 50 pinwheels and a yard sign about Child Abuse Prevention Month. Temple hopes they will spark conversations.

“We want people to talk about this because bad stuff can’t grow in the light, it can only grow in the dark,” Temple said. “If we can have these conversations when we see these gardens, that will fit our goal.”

She said it is especially important to talk about child abuse now, because the pandemic may have limited contact between abused children and trusted adults.

“Kids who are getting school at home are not having someone look over them and know what is going on,” Temple said.

She stressed the importance of looking out for the signs of child abuse and reaching out when they’re spotted. Some of those signs include bruises, regressive behaviors like bed-wetting and advanced sexual knowledge at a young age.

“Reaching out to law enforcement where the event happened or the DSS where the child lives, those would be the two places where you would make those reports,” she said.

Temple said more than 40 pinwheel gardens have been sold so far. The last day to place an order is April 8. They can be ordered here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WBTW News13
WBTW News13

32K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

7M+

Views

Follow WBTW News13 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
cbs17

Annual campaign aims to raise awareness for kidney care

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – March is National Kidney Month. The annual campaign aims to raise awareness and focus on building paths to better kidney care. “When kidney disease is recognized early, then we can do something about it. So, that is why we are very keen of raising awareness,” said Dr. Rudy Lehrich, nephrologist with Duke Health.
DURHAM, NC
Essence

Black Children Continue To Experience Harmful Inequitable Access To Oral Health Care

Fewer than a third of U.S. dental practices treated any patients on public insurance in 2020. The pandemic highlighted the racial disparities regarding healthcare, but new data from The Pew Charitable Trusts shows this also extends to oral healthcare. Per their analysis, “[t]he prevalence of treated and untreated tooth decay among American Indian, Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian, Hispanic, and Black third-graders is considerably higher—and the use of dental sealants to prevent decay tends to be lower—than in their White classmates.”
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Pinwheel#The Care House#Temple
WJLA

Doctors warn of behavioral health crisis in emergency rooms

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Doctors in Oregon say Emergency rooms are being "overrun" with kids in crisis right now. Two of the top youth medical minds in Portland are warning of an emergency crisis for kids. "I worked in my first youth residential treatment program in 1984. I've never...
MENTAL HEALTH
Motherly

8 signs of stress in children (and when to seek expert help)

[This story was originally published on July 20, 2020. It has been updated.]. Between the pandemic, war in Ukraine, and shifting everyday life, these times have been stressful for everyone, including children. While children are known for their resilience and their ability to adapt—especially in a loving home with thoughtful caregivers—it's totally understandable (and expected) for kids to show some signs of stress. In fact it would almost be weirder if they weren't!
KIDS
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Raising awareness

GALLIPOLIS —The Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities is raising awareness about life with developmental disabilities and the importance of inclusion. March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness about the inclusion of people with developmental disabilities in all areas of community life, as well as awareness to the barriers that people with disabilities still sometimes face in connecting to the communities in which they live.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Fortune

‘No one is this resilient’: Children with long COVID symptoms struggle to lead everyday lives

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Eight-year-old Brooklynn Chiles fidgets on the hospital bed as she waits for the nurse at Children's National Hospital. The white paper beneath her crinkles as she shifts to look at the medical objects in the room. She's had the coronavirus three times, and no one can figure out why.
KIDS
WBRE

Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center holds pinwheel planting

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As we watched COVID cases climb during the pandemic, another crisis was escalating behind closed doors: child abuse and neglect. The people planting 460 blue pinwheels on the grounds of Luzerne County Courthouse are taking part in what’s called ‘Pinwheels for Prevention’. The color and number of pinwheels are no […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Joel Eisenberg

Loving a Victim of Parental Abuse: A Mental Health Perspective

The issue is complex and frequently misunderstood on the part of the party with the healthier upbringing. This article is free of bias and is, in part, based on personal conclusions and professional experience in line with those of currently accredited medical organizations and mental health professionals as attributed below. Though I myself am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology, and I will share some relevant information regarding that experience within this article, I am not a doctor and I offer no medical advice herein. Please contact a currently practicing medical or mental health professional foranypotential issue related to this article that requires attention.
San Diego Channel

Child mental health issues are rising and solutions are lagging

The pandemic has put a strain on mental health. A new study released by the Department of Health and Human Services shows those needs have been rising in children well before COVID-19 made them worse. The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association on March 14, found...
KIDS
Axios

American teens' health behaviors suffered a lot during the pandemic

From increased drug and alcohol use to high levels of reported abuse and feelings of mental distress, the pandemic wreaked some major havoc on the health of American teenagers, according to a CDC report released Thursday. Why it matters: The stress and social isolation of the pandemic cut across age...
KIDS
beckershospitalreview.com

Teens' mental health suffered amid COVID-19, CDC warns

New CDC data shows teenagers' mental health took a significant hit during the pandemic, with 44 percent reporting persistent sadness or hopelessness in the past year. The finding is based on a survey of 7,705 students from public and private U.S. high schools conducted between January and June 2021. Thirty-seven...
KIDS
UPI News

CDC report details mental health crisis among teens during pandemic

If there's any doubt that America's teens have suffered mightily during the pandemic, a new government survey offers fresh proof of the pain restrictions from the coronavirus has inflicted on this vulnerable group. Many high schoolers have experienced physical and emotional abuse, poor mental health and chronic sadness and hopelessness...
KIDS
verywellmind.com

Should Your Child Be In Therapy?

As a parent, you want what is best for your child. You want to take care of them and provide them with whatever support and resources they need to thrive. It can be challenging to know what those resources are, though. So, how do you know if your child might need therapy?
KIDS
verywellhealth.com

Is Silent Treatment a Form of Abuse? Here’s What to Know

When you think of abuse, your mind probably goes immediately to physical violence, yelling, or intimidation. But an abusive relationship can also be silent. Some people use silent treatment abuse to manipulate and control their loved ones. This is a form of emotional abuse. It’s normal to not want to...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

32K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy