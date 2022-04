The UNC basketball program has come a long way in the first year under head coach Hubert Davis. After suffering some blowout losses to Kentucky, Purdue, Tennessee, Wake Forest, and Miami, the Tar Heels were on the bubble and their NCAA Tournament hopes hung in the balance. But the Tar Heels turned it around with a winning streak and then an upset of Duke in the season finale. They continued that momentum into the NCAA Tournament where they have won four straight and punched a ticket to the Final Four. However, at least one publication’s predictions were a clean sweep for predictions....

