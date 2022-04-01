Warmer weather coming

Rain will be on the way into the area later in the day Tuesday, especially by Tuesday evening, lasting into and through Wednesday. Moderate to heavy rain will be possible at times during this timeframe, along with a few thunderstorms. Some storms could be on the strong side, especially south of I-90, with large hail and heavy rain the primary threats. As far as the light wintry mix Wednesday morning goes, our icing potential remains very slim now, thanks to the warmer scenario on hand. A few places may mix in a brief period of sleet/freezing drizzle, but the ice impacts look low for us. This won't be the case for our rainfall however, as the steady rain looks to be a light soak for the area, with upwards of an inch or more of total rainfall Tuesday night through Wednesday expected.
