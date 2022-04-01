Warmer weather coming

It won't be the most snow we've seen this snow season, but it will be enough to cause a few issues out on the roads. The brisk N/NW wind with gusts around 35-40 mph Wednesday night - Thursday morning, will aid in those issues. 2-4" is what we are expecting across the area for snowfall totals, with the bulk of the snow falling later Wednesday evening into very early Thursday morning. In fact, most will be sleeping through some of the heaviest snow bands as they come through. Be careful though out on the roads, mainly from 7 PM Wednesday - 5 AM Thursday, during the peak of the snowfall, as it will be tough to see at times, along with slick roads. Conditions will be improving by the second half of Thursday, allowing for the ALERT DAY status to be dropped by Thursday afternoon.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO