Iowa State

Warmer weather coming

KAAL-TV
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the pending snow chances and the start of April showers, we will be...

www.kaaltv.com

WLWT 5

A sign of warmer weather: Kings Island announces 2022 opening dates

MASON, Ohio — Kings Island is officially opening for the season on April 16. The park announced its opening date along with a lineup of events including a birthday party for the park's 50th anniversary. The park's dayslong birthday event will happen on April 29 with events going on...
MASON, OH
WDIO-TV

Spirit Mountain still open, despite warmer weather

Temperatures may be feeling more like spring, but that is not stopping skiers and snow boarders at Spirit Mountain. “We have so many people that are just celebrating the winter because in northern Minnesota, we hit 30 or 40 degrees and put a T-shirt on, you know, we’re a unique batch that really enjoy playing in the snow and having so much fun,” said Director of Resort Services Jon Regenold.
DULUTH, MN
State
Iowa State
CBS42.com

Warmer and wet weather on tap this week across Central Alabama

Tonight, it will become mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower toward daybreak. Lows will be in the lower to mid 40s. Rain returns on Tuesday as an area of low pressure at the surface and another low aloft moves along the Gulf Coast. This will send rain across Central Alabama during the day and into the night. A few thunderstorms are possible. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
Morning Sun

Mid-Michigan weather: More clouds than sun this week, but warmer

Skies will be Mostly Cloudy today to start off the work week with highs reaching the upper-40s. Late tonight into Tuesday, a few rain and/or snow showers will be possible, but nothing major is expected with highs back in the mid-40s Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures warm nicely well into the 50s to near 60. Our next system arrives for portions of Friday and Saturday with rain and possibly a few snowflakes mixed in. Even if there is some snow, it shouldn’t stick around long with highs near 50 on Sunday for the first day of Astronomical Spring.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
KAAL-TV

Cloudy, Breezy, Soggy, & Snowy Wednesday

We are getting a little of everything Wednesday, as it is the transition day from rain & rumbles, to snow & wind. Look for a cloudy day then, with the east wind becoming more out of the north/northwest later on, with gusts in the 30-40 mph range. Highs are in the upper 30s to low 40s early, falling to the low/mid 30s by the afternoon & evening, allowing for the changeover from rain to snow to take place later on.
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Showers move into Metro Detroit before warmer weather arrives

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 15, 2022, afternoon and evening. A few light showers are moving in from the west Tuesday afternoon. This is expected to be light stuff with minimal impact, but the windshield wipers will be used until around 4 p.m., when the rain exits.
ENVIRONMENT
WLTX.com

Very cold start to Sunday before warmer weather moves in next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some of the coldest weather we have seen in some time will be setting up over the area tonight. Winds will remain breezy but, clear conditions will allow for temperatures to drop quickly. Right now, lows look to get into the middle and lower 20s which will only be a few degrees away from the record low.
COLUMBIA, SC
KAAL-TV

ALERT DAY Thursday: Snow & Wind

While the exact details on Thursday's snowfall in terms of who gets how much remains very unclear, it does appear we will be seeing impacts due to the snow & wind combo on the way. It is enough of a concern to prompt an ALERT DAY for the Wednesday night - first half of Thursday timeframe. Once again, how much snow we see remains unclear, as there is plenty of uncertainty in not only the track, but the duration of this storm for our local area. Be sure to keep it on ABC 6 News on air & online for the latest forecast on this storm.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Book Ending The Weekend With Rain/Snow Showers

We are going to start out the weekend a little soggy and even snowy for some very early Saturday morning. We aren't expecting much in the way of snowfall, with the rain/snow showers clearing out around/shortly before sunrise on Saturday. That means we'll quickly clear out for the rest of Saturday, allowing our highs to reach the lower 50s on Saturday. Sunday starts out quiet as well, but clouds will quickly move in as the day goes on, eventually bringing back a little more rain Sunday late-afternoon & evening, mixing in a few more snowflakes Sunday night. The early return of the cloud cover will mean for highs to stay in the middle to upper 40s for most Sunday, with a few locations reaching the lower 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
KAAL-TV

Back To The 50s This Weekend

We are going to be dodging a few more raindrops over the weekend, first very early Saturday morning, then again later Sunday evening/night. That means we are looking sunny & quiet between the two rain chances, with highs staying in the lower 50s. Saturday's morning rain may mix in a few snowflakes at times, however most of us are sleeping through it, meaning we shouldn't see to many impacts on the roads. Break out the grills though, as both days are looking nice by the afternoons & evenings.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Rain & Rumbles Tuesday night - Wednesday

Rain will be on the way into the area later in the day Tuesday, especially by Tuesday evening, lasting into and through Wednesday. Moderate to heavy rain will be possible at times during this timeframe, along with a few thunderstorms. Some storms could be on the strong side, especially south of I-90, with large hail and heavy rain the primary threats. As far as the light wintry mix Wednesday morning goes, our icing potential remains very slim now, thanks to the warmer scenario on hand. A few places may mix in a brief period of sleet/freezing drizzle, but the ice impacts look low for us. This won't be the case for our rainfall however, as the steady rain looks to be a light soak for the area, with upwards of an inch or more of total rainfall Tuesday night through Wednesday expected.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Tracking Thursday's Early ALERT DAY

It won't be the most snow we've seen this snow season, but it will be enough to cause a few issues out on the roads. The brisk N/NW wind with gusts around 35-40 mph Wednesday night - Thursday morning, will aid in those issues. 2-4" is what we are expecting across the area for snowfall totals, with the bulk of the snow falling later Wednesday evening into very early Thursday morning. In fact, most will be sleeping through some of the heaviest snow bands as they come through. Be careful though out on the roads, mainly from 7 PM Wednesday - 5 AM Thursday, during the peak of the snowfall, as it will be tough to see at times, along with slick roads. Conditions will be improving by the second half of Thursday, allowing for the ALERT DAY status to be dropped by Thursday afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Trending up

The temperature trend is pushing up over the next couple of days. We'll be flirting with 50 for highs again this weekend and should make it next week.
ENVIRONMENT

