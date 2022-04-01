Signs of spring starting to appear in Menasha

If you enjoyed Saturday? You’ll love the first day of spring Sunday! We’ll just repeat almost exactly what we did today. From start to finish, we should have more sun with maybe just a thin wisp of a bank of clouds early afternoon but it means temperatures will feel awesome in the sun! At 10:33 the Spring Equinox hits, so happy spring everyone! It’s going to be a chilly-cold morning, but mild by the afternoon with highs in the 70s. Monday is even warmer with a few more clouds preceding a cold front Tuesday but highs in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday will be windy, warm, and humid with highs near 80° but there’s a risk of severe storms by the afternoon to evening hours as the strong cold front moves through the region. We’re already under a 15% and 30% risk for severe storms per the Storm Prediction Center who issues all of our nation’s severe weather outlooks along with severe thunderstorm and tornado watches. We’ll keep you updated on the timing and threats the closer we get, but I can tell you tornadoes will be possible. It’ll turn cooler by Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s. We’ll keep highs right there to round out the week on Thursday and Friday too, but warm up a bit back into the 70s by next weekend. I hope your weekend is going well, have a great spring day Sunday!

