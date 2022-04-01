ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Representative Hinson Votes Against Bill Capping Cost Of Insulin At $35

By Bennett Blake
 14 hours ago
(Washington, DC) — Congresswoman Ashley Hinson was one of two members of the Iowa delegation to vote against a US House bill that caps the cost of insulin at $35.

The Iowa Republican says she doesn’t like the other costs that go with the bill. Hinson says it will raise premiums for more than 200 million Americans. Republican Randy Feenstra voted against the bill, while Republican Marionette Miller-Meeks and Democrat Cindy Axne voted for it.

Hinson says she favors another bill that includes several bipartisan provisions and caps the out-of-pocket expense for seniors at $50 per month for insulin.

Legislature Passes Bill Forbidding Cities to Limit Where Fireworks May be Sold

(Des Moines, IA) — Republicans in the Iowa legislature have passed a bill to ban local government ordinances that restrict where fireworks may be sold in commercial or industrial zones. Senator Mike Klimesh of Spillville says some cities are trying to use “spot zoning” to do an end run around the law that legalized firework sales in Iowa. Senator Tony Bisignano, a Democrat from Des Moines, says cities SHOULD have the authority to regulate where massive amounts of explosives can be sold, calling it a “safety issue.” The bill is on its way to Governor Kim Reynolds — she’s signed 44 bills from the legislature into law so far this year.
Objection Panel to Review Challenges to 8 Candidates

(Des Moines, IA) — A state panel will meet later this (Tuesday) morning to review challenges to the nominating forms for EIGHT candidates for primary elections in June, including an incumbent who’s seeking an 11th term in office. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and five other candidates face challenges based on the signatures on their nominating petitions. The State Objection Panel is being asked to decide whether some of the people who signed the documents actually live in the areas where candidates had to collect signatures. The attorney general is one of the three members of the review panel, so it’s likely the lieutenant governor will take his place when Miller’s case is reviewed. In 2018, a Republican running for governor was booted from the ballot after several duplicate signatures were found.
State Objection Panel rulings

(Des Moines) The State Objection Panel, comprised of Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, State Auditor Rob Sand and Attorney General Tom Miller, met Tuesday to hear several challenges to candidates’ nomination petitions for the June 7 primary ballot. The following rulings were made:. Tom Miller, Democratic candidate for...
House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance

The House overwhelmingly supported a one-time $500 payment to help some retirees with increased expenses rather than provide them an ongoing 1.5 percent cost-of-living allowance. It did so over the objections of Rep. Joshua Adjutant, an Enfield Democrat, who argued the state owes retirees more. “They have given so much and now they sit in […] The post House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Iowa egg, turkey farms to lose 5 million birds to bird flu

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Bird flu has infected two more farms in Iowa, forcing the killing of 5.3 million hens and 88,000 turkeys. The new cases reported Friday mean that across the nation, farmers have had to kill about 22 million egg-laying chickens, 1.8 million broiler chickens, 1.9 million pullet and other commercial chickens and 1.9 million turkeys. Iowa accounts for many of those cases, with operations having to kill more than 18 million chickens and 305,000 turkeys since the outbreaks began a month ago. Iowa is the nation’s leading egg producer and had 46 million chickens on farms in February. Iowa raises about 11.7 million turkeys annually. The latest cases were at an egg farm in Osceola County and a turkey farm in Cherokee County, both in northwest Iowa.
Iowa Senate Passes Education Bill

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Senate has passed an education bill that includes some of Governor Kim Reynolds’ priorities on education. The Senate proposal includes rules similar to those in a House bill that would require schools to show parents lists of teaching materials and library books. The Senate bill also includes scholarships for up to ten thousand students that could be used to pay for private school. The bill passed on a 31 to 18 on party line vote, with one Republican joining Democrats in opposition.
Pipeline Opponents Hold "Public Hearing" at Capitol

(Des Moines, IA) — Opponents of proposed carbon pipelines staged what they called a public hearing in the Iowa Capitol rotunda Tuesday. Shelby County Supervisor Steve Kenkle lives on a century farm near Earling, about one mile from the proposed route for the Summit pipeline. He says there’s been little public input and county officials lack the authority to have any say about the projects. Some of the other speakers were landowners who don’t want to sell easements on their property so the pipelines can pass through. They oppose letting the Iowa Utilities Board invoke eminent domain authority so property can be seized for the projects. A small group of union members attended the rally with the counter message that good-paying jobs are connected to pipeline construction.
Atlantic educator named Iowan of the Week

(Atlantic) Atlantic High School Speech and Debate Coach and Spanish Teacher Tricia Nicewanger has been recognized by the House of Representatives as the Iowan of the Week. Nicewanger has worked for the Atlantic Community School District for eight years. Twenty-eight of her Speech Students received Division I ratings at the District contest. Superintendent Steve Barber says, “Representative Cindy Axne nominated her and I think they passed it on the floor. She was recognized for the great work she’s done with our Individual and Group Speech. Not only Tricia Nicewanger, but Miranda Baggett works with that group too. We’ve grown that activity greatly over the last few years and Tricia has had a lot do do with that.”
