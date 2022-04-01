US Representative Hinson Votes Against Bill Capping Cost Of Insulin At $35

(Washington, DC) — Congresswoman Ashley Hinson was one of two members of the Iowa delegation to vote against a US House bill that caps the cost of insulin at $35.

The Iowa Republican says she doesn’t like the other costs that go with the bill. Hinson says it will raise premiums for more than 200 million Americans. Republican Randy Feenstra voted against the bill, while Republican Marionette Miller-Meeks and Democrat Cindy Axne voted for it.

Hinson says she favors another bill that includes several bipartisan provisions and caps the out-of-pocket expense for seniors at $50 per month for insulin.