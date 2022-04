RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A petition to recall Washoe County commission chair Vaughn Hartung was withdrawn Friday. "We are pleased that the petition to recall County Commission Chair Vaughn Hartung has been rescinded by the majority of the petitioners to our Registrar of Voters Office today, March 25. With this issue resolved, Chair Hartung is relieved to be able to focus on the projects and programs that serve residents every day."

